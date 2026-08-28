Spotlight: Flint Repertory Theatre's Ghost Light Cabaret Series is back in Michigan
Ticket's are going fast! See Flint Repertory Theatre's Ghost Light Cabaret Series!
You know the lyrics, the chorus, the hook… you just might not know the artist’s name! Join us for an evening of instant classics and throwbacks that continue to have audiences singing along decades later. Featuring One Hit Wonders across genres, including “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” “My Sharona,” “Play That Funky Music,” and more!
After a wildly successful debut season, Flint Repertory Theatre’s Ghost Light Cabaret is back by popular demand, transforming FIM Elgood Lobby into a vibrant gathering place for evenings of curated music, storytelling, cocktails and surprises.
Runtime: 75 minutes, no intermission
Tickets starting at $27 / $21 for Genesee County residents
More on Flint Repertory Theatre
Upcoming Shows
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Ghost Light Cabaret Series: One Hit Wonders
Flint Institute of Music (8/31-9/02)
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Les Miserables
Grosse Pointe Theatre (9/18-10/11)
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Halloween Concert
Hill Auditorium (10/31-10/31)
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My Chemical Romance & Iggy Pop
Comerica Park (10/21-10/21)
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Silent Sky
Parish Theatre (11/06-11/15)
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Beetlejuice
Cobb Great Hall (9/18-9/20)
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Band-O-Rama
Hill Auditorium (10/25-10/25)
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Aping Jane
Tipping Point Theatre (9/23-10/18)
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Opera (TITLE TBD)
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (4/01-4/04)
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The Phantom of the Opera
Cobb Great Hall (8/25-9/05)