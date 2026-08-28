Spotlight: Flint Repertory Theatre's Ghost Light Cabaret Series is back in Michigan

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You know the lyrics, the chorus, the hook… you just might not know the artist’s name! Join us for an evening of instant classics and throwbacks that continue to have audiences singing along decades later. Featuring One Hit Wonders across genres, including “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” “My Sharona,” “Play That Funky Music,” and more!

After a wildly successful debut season, Flint Repertory Theatre’s Ghost Light Cabaret is back by popular demand, transforming FIM Elgood Lobby into a vibrant gathering place for evenings of curated music, storytelling, cocktails and surprises.

Runtime: 75 minutes, no intermission

Tickets starting at $27 / $21 for Genesee County residents

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