Wanjiru Kamuyu to Feature Unique Work at Wayne State University's Hilberry Gateway

The concert runs April 21-23.

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 
Paris-based choreographer Wanjiru Kamuyu's evocative and sensorial choreography draws from her experience of migration across three continents - Africa, North America and Europe. This spring, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University will bring a piece choreographed by Kamuyu to the brand new Hilberry Gateway for its 94th Annual Spring Dance Concert: On The Horizon. The concert runs April 21-23.

On international stages, Kamuyu has worked alongside contemporary choreographers including Bill T. Jones, IrÃ©ne Tassembedo, Robyn Orlin, Nathalie Pubelier, Stefanie Batten Bland, and Bartabas. She has collaborated with JÃ©rÃ´me Savary (a la recerche de JosÃ©phine) and Julie Taymore (The Lion King) for musical productions and director Christian Faure (Fais danser la poussiÃ©re) for films. Her dance "Versatile" began a collaboration with French post-modern visual artist Jean-Paul Goude.

A returning guest artist and resident, Kamuyu is no stranger to Wayne State University. Her piece, "At the moment of encounter," created in collaboration with Wayne State University dance students, was featured in the 2022 December Dance Concert and is transforming to fit a new stage for this spring's dance concert. Kamuyu's piece features 12 Wayne State dancers and sources inspiration from the Japanese style of Butoh dance. The dancers embark on a meditative journey to feel a pure form of joy. Progressive movement represents a personal, internal exploration of a different universe. This can be seen in specific and articulate movement in the hands, spine, and shoulder blades of the dancers. Set to a soundscape created by Kamuyu herself, the dancers use a collective intuition and awareness to move as one.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Kamuyu is currently based in Paris. She earned an M.F.A. from Temple University in Philadelphia after starting her career in New York. Kamuyu develops projects for Middle-Eastern and African refugees with New World Theater in New York City and with Euroculture in France. Currently, she supports an associate company, WKcollective, with France's Camin Aktion, and she is associate artist at L'Onde in VÃ©lizy, Paris.

Across the globe, Kamuyu teaches master classes and choreography workshops in Europe, North America and Africa. She realized commissions for director Hassane Kassi KouyatÃ© (Burkina Faso), US-based universities including Mills College, Stephens College, Wayne State University, University of Michigan, and various dance companies. Her works are internationally acclaimed in the United States, France, Italy, Ireland, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Rwanda, and Mozambique.

Kamuyu's world-class choreography takes the STAGE in the Hilberry Gateway in Detroit. Prices start at $15 for students, $18 for seniors, Wayne State alumni, faculty and staff, and $22 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 313-577-2972, online at theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2022-2023/spring-dance or in-person at the Box Office up to one hour prior to performance time.




