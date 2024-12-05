WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Coming To Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Emmy-nominated cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway? has announced the brand-new live improv comedy tour, WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?, will come to Wharton Center for one night only on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30PM.

This 90-minute performance promises to deliver a night of side-splitting, unscripted comedy and music, all crafted on the spot based on audience suggestions. This 90-minute performance promises to deliver a night of side-splitting, unscripted comedy and music, all crafted on the spot based on audience suggestions.

The talented cast members—Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray—will create spontaneous and hilarious scenes right before your eyes. Their astounding chemistry and witty minds will keep you laughing all night long. Audience members bring WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to life by giving suggestions, joining the cast on stage, and more.

The performance will feature some of the famous improv games on the long-running TV series along with exciting new challenges. Musical direction by Bob Berkach will add an extra layer of fun and engagement to the unique and unpredictable evening.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

Tickets are on sale now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Comments