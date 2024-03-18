WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Comes to FIM Flint Repertory Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf March 22 - April 7 at FIM Elgood Theatre. The play stars Emily Townley and Flint Rep Associate Artist Rico Bruce Wade and is directed by Joshua Morgan.

It's 2 a.m. and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap—only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece.

In addition to Townley and Wade, the cast of includes Flint Rep Associate Artists Kevin O'Callaghan as Nick and Amanda Kuo as Honey.

“We couldn't be more excited to produce this fresh and dangerous new take on Edward Albee's darkly funny and unsettling play,” says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. “George and Martha are two of the greatest roles in the American theatre and they're being played by two of Michigan's finest actors. The play is a ferocious and dazzling emotional boxing match and there's no better way to experience it than in the intimate Elgood Theatre.”

The play features scenic and costume design by Scott Penner, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Taylor J. Williams, fight and intimacy direction by Alexis Black and is stage managed by Ernie Fimbres.

College Night pre-show pizza party is Friday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. Show performance is at 7 p.m. College Night tickets are free with advanced registration or $5 at the door. Complimentary college tickets require advance registration. Please bring your college ID to Elgood Theatre to redeem your ticket.

A pub-style trivia night with a chance to win prizes will be Saturday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. with local trivia host Liz Svoboda. Participation is free with the purchase of a ticket to Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.