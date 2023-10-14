Village Players to Present Community Theatre Premiere of JERSEY BOYS Beginning This Month

Birmingham Village Players (BVP) with the support of our Red Carpet Sponsor of the Season, Ameritax Plus of Berkley, will present the Metro Detroit Community Theatre Premiere of Jersey Boys the Musical from October 27 to November 12. Jersey Boys is a musical biography that takes you behind the scenes and behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. This Tony Award-winning, international phenomenon shows the rise, the tough times, the personal clashes and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music has become symbolic of a generation.

“Jersey Boys the Musical should appear to be seamless to audiences. A fast-moving show that simply never stops,” said director John Luther. “Getting it to look like that is anything but easy! The cast moves all of the furniture on and off stage to create the "space" in which a scene takes place: a living room, various nightclubs, The Ed Sullivan Show, American Bandstand, an apartment, a bar, etc. For this reason, set moves are incorporated into the actors' blocking from day one.”

Set moves aren't the only complication the actors face. “In addition to the four actors who play the Jersey Boys, there are also seven members of the ensemble who play over 80 additional roles averaging 11 different parts per person. In addition to moving all that furniture they also need to quickly change from one character to the next. There are over 200 costumes in this show to help us make that happen!”

With 30 songs in the show, Jersey Boys the Musical (book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe) is a must-see treat for anyone who loves the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Please note, this is an adult show that uses very strong language, implied sexual situations and sexual content.

Performances are October 27, 28 and November 3, 4, 10, 11 at 8:00PM and October 29 and November 5, 12 at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website at the link below to place your order.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.

Photo credit: Paul Manoian Photography