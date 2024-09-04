Tipping Point Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS Michigan Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) opens its 17th theatrical season on September 25, 2024, with the Michigan premiere production of Bess Wohl's hilarious, Tony Award nominated Grand Horizons.

“This season we ask ‘what makes a family?' Is it nature, circumstance, or something we create? How do we move forward when faced with exciting new choices, obstacles, happenstance, grief and inevitability?” asks TPT Producing Artistic Director, Julia Glander.

Grand Horizons is this season's first foray into answering this complicated question. Bess Wohl's play is a hilarious and honest take on love and the wisdom that may or may not come with age. “Grand Horizons is a sweet, sweet delight … [it's] extremely funny while also asking a few tart questions about comedy itself” (New York Magazine).

Bill and Nancy have recently marked fifty years of marriage and settled comfortably in their new home at Grand Horizons, a senior living community. Their lives are structured in marital unison until one evening, Nancy announces she wants a divorce. Bill says okay. Their two adult sons are shocked as they question everything they thought was true in their lives and struggle to make sense of this unexpected news.

"Playwright Bess Wohl has written a simultaneously fun and touching story about family—expectations, assumptions and surprises” states Grand Horizons Director, Karen Sheridan. “The characters are so truly written and human, that this feels like a look-in on anyone's adult family. The humor in perceiving who is in charge makes this a light confection about rediscovering those we thought we knew. As we stride further into the 21st century, we learn more about the usefulness of speaking up and the value in listening."

“In the fall of 2022, as I was just starting my first season as producing artistic director at TPT and reading a lot of new plays, one that stuck with me was Grand Horizons — a well-written, smart, family comedy” states Glander. “This play opened on Broadway in January of 2020 and closed in March of 2020. Of course, we all know what happened that month; tough times for theatre and the world. We survived and are now ready to thrive. Our 2024-25 Season 17 opener is about a family finding its way forward. It's funny, insightful, honest, hopeful, and I'll say it again…FUNNY.”

TPT's production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

Visit www.tippingpointtheatre.com for exact performance dates and times.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets for Grand Horizons are available for purchase by visiting www.tippingpointtheatre.com, or by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on September 4, 2024. Discounts for seniors (62 and over), military and students are also available at the Box Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167. Discounts for groups of 10+ are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 248.347.0003 or at the Ticket Office window.

Put yourself front and center for every performance Tipping Point Theatre has to offer this theatrical season! TPT offers several options for subscription to fit even the busiest of lifestyles at a discount of up to 15% off the single ticket price. All subscription packages are available for purchase online at www.tippingpointtheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 248.347.0003.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT THEATRE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) celebrates live theatre by producing a wide range of vibrant, diverse, thought-provoking programming, promoting local and upcoming artists, and providing arts educational outreach to the Northville community and southeast Michigan. Incorporated as a professional, non-profit 501(c)3 organization in the state of Michigan, TPT opened its doors in 2007 and operates under the direction of local artist Julia Glander, and is led by Board President Nannette Ret. TPT produces five main stage productions in a typical season in addition to special events and community education and outreach efforts, and operates out of its own 143-seat theatre in the heart of downtown Northville, MI. TPT is the recipient of over 35 regional theatre award nominations (with twelve wins), and is a regular recipient of support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Shubert Foundation.

