Tibbits Summer Theatre Presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Tibbits Summer Theatre is presenting Disney's "The Little Mermaid" through July 8 at Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on a beloved Hans Christian Andersen story, Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, pursues the human Prince Eric. Bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, she trades her tail for legs with unexpected consequences. It takes Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to help Arial restore order under the sea. This fishy fable will capture audience's hearts with irresistible songs like "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, this mainstage show isn't just for the kids! Based on the popular Disney film produced by Howard Ashman and John Musker, it was written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Director and long-time Tibbits alum Dougie Robbins says, "One word kept rising to the surface again and again as I worked on 'The Little Mermaid': Freedom. Why were the characters of Ariel and Eric so inexplicably unhappy, when they were born into lives of ease? They do not have their freedom. The incredible writing team chose to teach us all about freedom by defining it in one of our deepest life experiences- choosing who we love. This sweet, buoyant musical asks us all to set aside our own prejudices and discover how it feels to be as free and open as the sea."

Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is directed and choreographed by Robbins with musical direction by Sarah Altenburg. The professional cast includes Rachel Schoenecker as Ariel, Neil Devlin as Prince Eric, Dominic Green as Sebastian, Aidan Eddie as King Triton, Stephanie (Hemker) Burdick as Ursula, Ephraim Takyi as Flotsam, Annie Ross as Jetsam, Tucker Gold as Flounder, Dennis Dizon as Scuttle, Chad Tallon as Chef Louis, and Brenda Sparks as Grimsby. The ensemble of sailors, mersisters, sea creatures, maids, seagulls, chefs and princesses includes Gianna Branca, Johnny Doty, Olivia Goodman, Carlie Jones, Cheyanne Marie, Cade Ostermeyer, Ethan Peterson, Annie Ross, Rachel Sarles, Megan Stier, Chad Tallon, and Kate Turner.

The design staff features Tanya Sweet as scenic designer, Marc Vital as costume designer, and Jamie Gresens as lighting designer with Tyler Evans as associate lighting designer. Props are by Ray Louise Sunshine, Luis Guzman Galdos joins as sound designer, with Aaron Bell as technical director, Ariel Sheets as production stage manager, and Olivia Goodman as dance captain.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is sponsored by Parrish Excavating, a proud TST sponsor for seven years. Owner Brad Parrish says, "We are all tremendously blessed to have such a rich cultural icon here in Coldwater." Parrish Excavating has been around since 1972 digging holes, trucking topsoil, fixing roads, adding to the water lines and sewer mains, building septic systems, rehabilitating driveways, building new lawns and fixing old ones, building new apartment complexes and subdivisions, and developing land for new manufacturing and commercial entities.

Tibbits also receives grant funding from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" range from $20-43 including fees. Discounts are available for Tibbits members, groups and students. Performances run June 29, July 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30pm with 11am showings on June 30, July 1, and July 8, and a 2pm matinee on July 5. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, in person at the Tibbits Box Office located inside the theatre or at the Tibbits Admin Office at 93 W. Chicago Street Monday-Friday 9-5, by calling 517-278-6029. All tickets are charged a facility/ticketing fee whether in person or not; there are no additional fees for ordering online.

To add to the Tibbits experience, Tibbits Ghost Light Bar in the theatre's art gallery is open before the show and at intermission. Patrons are also invited to view current art gallery exhibit or the historic exhibit displays throughout the theatre.

After "Disney's The Little Mermaid," the mainstage fun continues with "Grease" and Ken Ludwig's "Lend Me a Tenor." Popcorn Theatre for families presents "Once Upon a Princess Storytime & Songs," "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and Disney's animated film "Encanto" Fridays and Saturdays July 14 through August 5.

All performances are held at the beautiful historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett Street, in Coldwater. For more information, call or visit Click Here.