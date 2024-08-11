The Ringwald to Present APPLAUSE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since opening its doors in May 2007, the folx at The Ringwald have always intended to produce staged concert versions of little-produced musicals. Seventeen years later, that dream is coming true.

What better show to open with than Applause? The musical version of the classic (and some would argue, very gay) film All About Eve, Applause is rarely produced, which is a shame. With a terrific score by Charles Strouse (Bye Bye Birdie, Annie) and a book by the legendary Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the original production played on Broadway for over two years and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 1970, winning 4 including Best Musical, as well as one for its leading lady Lauren Bacall.

The Ringwald production will rehearse for a week and then offer 4 performances. The actors will be staged and moved and will be on-book. Performances will be August 23-26, 2024 at The Ringwald Theatre inside of Affirmations in Ferndale.

Applause is directed by Joe Bailey who will also appear as Margo Channing. Joining Joe in the cast will be Steph Bedore, Jacqui Blue, Justin Bugeja, Daniel DeRey, Lexie Farrer, Angela Hench, Reilly Kerrigan, Zena Kissinger, Kristofferson Morrison, Jamie Richards, Rashna “Rashi” Sarwar, Amy Schumacher, Joe Smentowski, Cayla Stus, Olivia Sulisz, and Mikey Vultaggio.

Also on the directing team is Rachael L. Rose who will serve as music/vocal director as well as assistant director for the production.

Applause will perform for only 4 performances from August 23-26, 2024 with performances on Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 3:00 PM.. Tickets are $25 for performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and $15 on Monday. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

The Ringwald opened 17 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Beautiful Thing, Jingle Babs, The Inheritance, Misery, Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Photo Credit: Colleen Scribner

Comments