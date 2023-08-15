The Inspired Acting Company To Present The Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW

The Inspired Acting Company will present a powerful and thought-provoking production of Cadillac Crew by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson.

“Cadillac Crew” is a mesmerizing exploration of family, identity, and the complexities of the human experience. Set against the backdrop of a changing America, Sampson's eloquent storytelling skillfully weaves together the lives of four individuals brought together by blood ties, shared history, and the enduring search for belonging. As they confront their past and face uncertain futures, the characters are forced to grapple with the profound impact of race, love, and societal expectations on their relationships.

"We are excited to present “Cadillac Crew” as part of our upcoming season," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. “Tori Sampson's masterful storytelling, combined with the talent and dedication of our cast, designers and staff, promises to create a truly remarkable production."

The director, Ny'Ea Reynolds says, “When I first read “Cadillac Crew,” I was immediately blown away. But I was also a bit intimidated, because it felt so much bigger than me. Then I realized that's why I SHOULD direct this show. This is for all the women who conquered their way through a journey that felt larger than life.”

Directed by Ny'Ea Reynolds, “Cadillac Crew” features Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Sydni Jackson, Emma La Plante and Marie Muhammad. The production and design team includes Andrew Willingham (stage manager), Karl Mayry (set designer), Harley Miah (lighting designer), Abigail Hall (costume designer), and Richard McCall (sound designer).

“Cadillac Crew” will run September 29 through October 15, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company's mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.

Tori Sampson (Playwright) holds a BS in sociology from Ball State University and an MFA in playwriting from Yale School of Drama. Her plays include "This Land Was Made" (Vineyard Theatre, 2023), "If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka" (Playwrights Horizons, 2019), and "Cadillac Crew" (Yale Repertory Theater, 2019). Her plays have been developed at Great Plains Theatre Conference, Berkeley Repertory Theatre's The Ground Floor residency program, Victory Garden's IGNITION Festival of New Plays, Playwrights Foundation, Ubuntu Festival and Vineyard Theater. Tori is a 2017–18 Playwright's Center Jerome Fellow and a 2018-19 Mcknight Fellow. Two of her plays appeared on the 2017 Kilroys List. Her awards and honors include the 2016 Relentless Award, Honorable Mention; the 2016 Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting from The Kennedy Center; the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, Second Place; the Alliance Theater's 2017 Kendeda Prize, Finalist; the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Finalist. Tori is currently working on commissions from Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Yale Repertory Theatre, and Atlantic Theater Company.

Ny'Ea Reynolds (Director) spent her high school years training professionally at Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit. She then went on to earn a degree in Broadcast Cinematic Arts at Central Michigan University. During her college years, Ny'Ea deeply explored other art forms like writing, post-production editing and voice acting, which unveiled a whole new lane of opportunities. Post-graduation, she spent time learning how to act for the camera and jumped into the film and commercial industry and began developing her directing skills for the camera as well. Ny'Ea's gifts have taken her all across the U.S., and she is part of the next generation of multi-faceted directors who are rising out of Detroit and making space for new voices to be heard. She continues to enter uncharted territory while allowing her unique imagination to run free and come to life both on stage and on camera.