The University Musical Society Reveals 146th Season

UMS has announced its 146th presenting season featuring the return of some favorite performers as well as a dazzling array of artists and events completely new to UMS audiences.
During a time when it is so easy to be divided, we at UMS are proud to welcome you to join us. We hope that you'll allow UMS to be the magnetic force that brings us together to remind ourselves of the shared rhythms and expressions of the human experience through the power of the performing arts.
Just a few highlights coming up in 24/25:
Global Performance traditions featuring Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens, Third Coast Percussion and Zakir Hussain, the return of La Marisoul with La Santa Cecilia and special guest Sonia de la Santos, as well as Marcel, Rami, and Sary Khalife
Three can't miss dance events including Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, Shamel Pitts|Tribe, and Peeping Tom's Triptych
For the full listing of events, explore the season at ums.org.
