The Inspired Acting Company to Present TALLEY'S FOLLY in December

The Inspired Acting Company will present a new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Talley's Folly" by Lanford Wilson, a romantic comedy that tackles issues ranging from anti-semitism and coping with trauma to our unquenchable thirst for human connection.

Written in 1979, "Talley's Folly" stands as one of Wilson's most cherished plays. It unfolds against the backdrop of a dilapidated and forgotten boathouse on the Talley farm on the Fourth of July, 1944. The date is significant. The United States is heavily involved in World War II, and D-Day was just a month earlier. In Europe, Jews are dying by the millions, and though Sally and Matt may not yet know that, the audience does. The backdrop of the war helps raise issues of patriotism, capitalism, and anti-Semitism. But it's also a love story, where the characters grapple with issues of love, identity, and the courage to embrace the unknown. The play takes place in one act with no intermission, set in ninety-seven minutes of real time, with no set change. Lanford Wilson's masterful storytelling weaves a rich tapestry of emotions and cultural nuances that resonate with audiences to this day. Not only did “Talley's Folly” win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1980, it also won the Tony Award, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Play.

Jeff Thomakos, the Artistic Director of the Inspired Acting Company, takes on the role of Matt Friedman, a character deeply rooted in Jewish culture, Jessica Annuziata plays Sally Talley, and Associate Artist, Brittany Connors, takes the helm as director for this production of "Talley's Folly." Together, they promise to bring a nuanced perspective to the exploration of Jewish themes in the play, ensuring a deeply moving experience that will touch the hearts of all audiences while honoring the timeless storytelling of playwright Lanford Wilson.

The director, Brittany Connors commented, “Talley's Folly is a powerful piece, disguised as a romantic comedy, that teaches us about the power of vulnerability and what lies on the other side of allowing ourselves to be seen. It is a piece that shares with us how much larger our worlds can grow when we let go of pain, and especially of treating that pain or trauma as a skeleton in the closet.”

The production and design team includes Beth Caldwell (stage manager), Emily Willemse (set designer), Tyler Chinn (lighting designer), Abigail Hall (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (sound) and Brittany Connors (properties).

“Talley's Folly” will run December 1 through 17, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. This activity is supported by the MICHIGAN ARTS AND CULTURE COUNCIL and CULTURE SOURCE.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company, based in Walled Lake, Michigan, is dedicated to delivering exceptional and thought-provoking theatre experiences that resonate with the community. Under the artistic direction of Jeff Thomakos, and with the creative direction of Brittany Connors, the company strives to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences through the magic of live performance while exploring the cultural and historical themes that shape our world.

Lanford Wilson (Playwright) Born in 1937 in Lebanon, Missouri, Lanford Wilson's journey in the world of theatre began when he enrolled in a playwriting class at the University of Chicago in 1959. Following his graduation, he relocated to New York City, where he became deeply involved in the Off-Off-Broadway theatre scene. Wilson was not only a playwright but also a versatile artist, serving as a director, actor, and designer. In 1969, Lanford Wilson co-founded the Circle Repertory Company, which produced many of his plays, several of which transferred to Broadway. His most well-known plays include "Hot L Baltimore," "Angels Fall," "Talley's Folly," "The Fifth of July,” "The Rimers of Eldritch," "Ludlow Fair," "Burn This," and "Balm in Gilead." Wilson's plays often delved into themes of alienation and the shattering of illusions, drawing comparisons to playwrights like Tennessee Williams, William Inge, and Lillian Hellman. "Lemon Sky" was a deeply personal work, exploring a young man's reconciliation attempts with his estranged father, and his own experiences. Performers such as William Hurt, Judd Hirsch, Swoosie Kurtz and Jeff Daniels rose to stardom on the backs of Mr. Wilson's roles. Jeff Daniels produced late-career plays by Mr. Wilson, including "Book of Days" and "Rain Dance" at the Purple Rose Theatre.

Brittany Connors (Director) is an Associate Artist at The Inspired Acting Company. She holds a BFA in Acting from the University of Michigan, where she honed her craft but also fell in love with movement. She is especially inspired by the language of movement and how we can use it to propel storytelling. Brittany spent several years in New York City as an actor, primarily working in independent film. While in New York, she also directed, wrote, and produced. She ran a theatre company and worked closely with actor Anatol Yusef (HBO's “Boardwalk Empire”) for several years and worked with artists, and especially writers that continue to inspire and show up in her work today. Brittany was lucky to have had a close working relationship and mentorship with playwright, Jose Rivera, who taught her the importance of speaking your singular voice, and how to lean in to magic. She is a published poet and in the process of completing her first book.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO:

Cast:

Matt Friedman: Jeff Thomakos* (Jeff is Jewish)

Sally Talley: Jessica Annunziata

*Member Actors' Equity Association

Production Team:

Director: Brittany Connors

Assistant Director: Julia Luterman (Julia is Jewish)

Lighting design: Tyler Chinn

Set design: Emily Willemse

Costume design: Abigail Hall

Sound design: Jeff Thomakos

Properties: Brittany Connors

Stage Manager: Beth Caldwell

WHAT:

“Talley's Folly” by Lanford Wilson

The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, MI 48390

Box office: 248-863-9953, Click Here Tickets: $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65)

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Fri, Dec 1 at 8:00 p.m. Press Weekend

Sat, Dec 2 at 8:00 p.m. Press Weekend

Sun, Dec 3 at 2:00 p.m. Press Weekend

Fri, Dec 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Sun, Dec 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Sun, Dec 17 at 2:00 p.m