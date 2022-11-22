The Farmington Players PresentÂ THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYSÂ 

Get ready for a murder mystery for the holidays - a comedy that will keep you guessing with exciting twists and turns. The Game's Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays, a play by Ken Ludwig, opens Friday December 2nd at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills.

It's December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities quickly turn dangerous in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors.

The play spoofs the life and times of famous 19th Century American actor William Gillette, played by Jim Moll of Farmington Hills. Gillette was known as "America's Sherlock Holmes," and he breathed new life into writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's popular character by wearing a deerstalker cap on stage and puffing a curved pipe.

Director Cynthia Tupper of Farmington Hills says The Game's Afoot, "gives you everything you love about live theater: A new comedy thriller that is an entertaining alternative to the standard holiday fare."

Agatha Christie would be proud of the way a perfect mix of Barn regulars and newcomers play out this juicy mystery that's full of murder, intrigue, romance, storms and blackouts. The ensemble contains several talented actors including: Barb Bruno of Oxford as Daria Chase, the gossipy, blackmailing theatre critic you'll love to hate; longtime Barn member Maggie Gilkes of Farmington Hills as Gillette's loyal mother Martha a so-called "retired" actress, but there's nothing "retiring" about her. Another Barn favorite is the always funny MaryAnn Tweedie of Novi as the bumbling yet sincere inspector Goring. Madeline Bien of Southfield plays Aggie, the outsider and younger member of the acting troupe. Aggie is an attractive "ingÃ©nue" who seems to be good natured, kind, sensitive and has dealt with a dark tragedy in her life and moved on ... or has she? Her new husband is Simon, a naÃ¯ve actor with a dark side, who wins people over with his enthusiasm for life. Anne Craft of Wayne portrays Madge who is wry and often slaps her husband Felix (Alex Gojkov of Southfield). Felix is Gillette's longtime best friend and definitely the second banana.

Director Tupper says The Game's Afoot invites audiences to "take a trip back to the elegant world of 1936 when everyone was elegant and rich in the movies." She says, "it's a fun night out with friends and family and a perfect gift to yourself."

The Game's Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays is sponsored by Moll, Malisow and Cooney, P.C. and will run December 2nd -17th in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Tickets are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office: (248) 553-2955.

The Barn has implemented and continues to update its COVID-19 rules in accordance with CDC guidelines to keep members and audiences safe: Masks are not currently required for audience members, based on Oakland County transmission levels. Additionally, all cast and crew members are fully vaccinated.

Tickets are available at www.farmingtonplayers.org by emailing: boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org, or by calling the Barn at 248-553-2955.