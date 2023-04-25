Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro in Intimate Cabaret Performance

The event is on May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Apr. 25, 2023  
The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro in Intimate Cabaret Performance

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the next event in their highly anticipated cabaret series, featuring John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro on May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm. This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment that is not to be missed.

John McDaniel, or "John McD", the talented bandleader for The Rosie O'Donnell Show, is no stranger to the world of musical entertainment. He has worked with some of the most famous names in the industry and is widely regarded as one of the most gifted musicians of his generation. Hugh Panaro is best known for his incredible portrayal of The Phantom in over 2,000 performances of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. His powerful voice and commanding presence have earned him a legion of devoted fans around the world.

Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, says, "Together, John and Hugh will create an electric atmosphere in The Encore's intimate Maas Theatre space. Our audience will be treated to an unforgettable night of music, with the opportunity to experience Hugh's extraordinary voice and John McD's dynamic personality and impressive talent on the piano up close and personal. We are pleased to bring two of the biggest names in the industry together for one incredible evening of entertainment right here in Dexter!"

Tickets for the event are priced at $50. $20 rush tickets can be purchased one hour before the show (subject to availability). As this concert is sure to sell out quickly, interested patrons are advised to book their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of John McDaniel and Hugh Panaro at The Encore.

For more information, please visit The Encore Musical Theatre Company's website Click Here or contact the box office at (734) 268-6200. or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday - Friday, 10AM - 2PM, also two hours prior to show times.




