Tenacious D Announces Select Shows This Fall In Support Of Rock The Vote

Artist presale begins today at 9am PT/12 pm ET, followed by local presales from 10am to 10pm local time on June 27th.

By: Jun. 26, 2024
Tenacious D - the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - will be  playing five - YES, ONLY FIVE! - shows in the U.S. this year donating all proceeds from said  shows to Rock The Vote, whose mission supports voter registration, education, and rights. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote, the largest nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people and breaking barriers to participation.

The dates are below. This is the second time The D have teamed up with Rock The Vote - the  first time was in 2020 with the release of their now-classic cover of Rocky Horror Picture Show's  “Time Warp,” whose proceeds also supported the organization.  

Artist presale begins today at 9am PT/12 pm ET, followed by local presales from 10am to 10pm  local time on June 27th. General onsale begins Friday, June 28th at 10am local time. Fans can  purchase tickets HERE.  

Tenacious D shows have become the stuff of legend, and these will no doubt follow suit. The  band recently took their Spicy Meatball tour to the UK and Europe, where they played to sold  out crowds in arenas around the world. They'll be doing their last run of Spicy Meatball shows  in Australia and New Zealand next month, kicking off in Sydney on July 13th.  

TENACIOUS D ROCK THE VOTE DATES: 

Mon, Oct 21st - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium 

Tue, Oct 22nd - Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium 

Wed, Oct 23rd - Madison, WI @ Sylvee 

Fri, Oct 25th - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center  

Sat, Oct 26th - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center 




