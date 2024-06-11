THE WOMAN IN BLACK Comes to the Barn Theatre School This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be captivated and chilled to the bone as the theatrical sensation THE WOMAN IN BLACK will make its highly anticipated run June 11 to 16 at the Barn. This timeless ghost story, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill's best-selling novel, has been thrilling audiences in London's West End for over three decades and continues to cast its haunting spell worldwide.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is a masterclass in suspense and storytelling. The play follows Arthur Kipps, a solicitor, who is summoned to the remote town of Crythin Gifford to attend the funeral of a reclusive widow, Mrs. Drablow. In the isolated Eel Marsh House, Kipps discovers the ghostly presence of a mysterious woman in black, leading him into a terrifying journey that unravels a dark and tragic past. As Kipps delves deeper, the boundary between reality and the supernatural blurs, creating an atmosphere of palpable tension and fear.

The production features a talented cast, including Owen Squire Smith as Arthur Kipps, Eric Parker as The Actor, Claire Oliver as Woman in Black 1, and Violet Way as Woman in Black 2. Their compelling performances will draw the audience into the eerie world of Eel Marsh House, making the supernatural events feel all too real.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is not just a play; it's an experience that lingers long after the curtain comes down. The minimalist set design, atmospheric lighting, and evocative soundscapes combine to create an unsettling and unforgettable journey into the unknown. This production promises to be a must-see event for theatergoers and fans of gothic horror alike.

