THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13

Broadway In Detroit has announced that The Rocket Man Show will play the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Welcome to The Rocket Man Show - the fantastic tribute to Elton John, currently featured in Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour, 'Clash Of The Cover Bands' on E! & now in the metaverse as Elton John on Roblox! Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. This is Elton!

Scotsman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour videos and photos. Hand-picked by the man himself, Rus performs as a young Elton John in 'The Rocket Man Show' with killer vocals, fierce piano playing and classic Elton antics.

Currently featured in Jimmy Fallon's new TV show 'Clash of The Cover Bands' on E! Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970's Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton - including his actual boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973.

For more information, visit www.rocketmanshow.com

The Rocket Man Show comes to the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Tickets start at $29 (includes facility & parking fee) and go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.