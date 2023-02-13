Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13

Scotsman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour videos and photos.

Feb. 13, 2023  
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13

Broadway In Detroit has announced that The Rocket Man Show will play the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Welcome to The Rocket Man Show - the fantastic tribute to Elton John, currently featured in Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour, 'Clash Of The Cover Bands' on E! & now in the metaverse as Elton John on Roblox! Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. This is Elton!

Scotsman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour videos and photos. Hand-picked by the man himself, Rus performs as a young Elton John in 'The Rocket Man Show' with killer vocals, fierce piano playing and classic Elton antics.

Currently featured in Jimmy Fallon's new TV show 'Clash of The Cover Bands' on E! Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970's Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes worn by Elton - including his actual boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973.

For more information, visit www.rocketmanshow.com

The Rocket Man Show comes to the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Tickets start at $29 (includes facility & parking fee) and go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.




ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February Photo
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February
The Ringwald Theatre will present a new production of the late Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece Assassins.
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album are now on sale.
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH Photo
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH
Rosedale Community Players will present Here We Go: Two Point Oh, a live one-man show following Southfield resident Eric Goldstein on his journey as he learns to live with brain cancer.
Oakland Symphony Orchestra To Present 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert Photo
Oakland Symphony Orchestra To Present 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert
The Oakland Symphony Orchestra will present its 25th Annual David Daniels Young Artists Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township.

More Hot Stories For You


Planet Ant Presents MAKE DO This MonthPlanet Ant Presents MAKE DO This Month
February 13, 2023

Planet Ant presents Make Do, a Skateboard Video Premiere presented by Good Do Up Skateboards on February 25, 2023 at 9 pm. Make Do features Detroit street skateboarding by local experts, displaying remarkable skill.
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in FebruaryASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February
February 10, 2023

The Ringwald Theatre will present a new production of the late Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece Assassins.
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance HallTickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall
February 9, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album are now on sale.
Production Designer Hannah Beachler and Cultural Historian Scott Poulson-Bryant Will Sit Down For a Black History Month ConversationProduction Designer Hannah Beachler and Cultural Historian Scott Poulson-Bryant Will Sit Down For a Black History Month Conversation
February 8, 2023

When what two people have in common is that they have each worked with Beyoncé, chances are their conversation will unfold in a pretty fascinating way.
Rosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OHRosedale Community Players To Present HERE WE GO: TWO POINT OH
February 7, 2023

Rosedale Community Players will present Here We Go: Two Point Oh, a live one-man show following Southfield resident Eric Goldstein on his journey as he learns to live with brain cancer.
share