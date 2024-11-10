THE ELVES AND THE SCHUMACHERS TWO: CHANUKAH BOOGALOO to Play Theatre NOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre specializing in new plays, will continue its 10th-anniversary season with the world premiere of “THE ELVES AND THE SCHUMACHERS TWO: CHANUKAH BOOGALOO”, by Carla Milarch & R. MacKenzie Lewis, directed by Producing Artistic Director Briana O'Neal, featuring Jenna Pittman, Lindsey Brown, and Roxy Carlin, with Music Direction by Brian E. Buckner.

In celebration of a decade championing the importance and vibrancy of new plays and emerging playwrights, Theatre NOVA will present a full season of world-premiere productions—six in total. This ambitious programming not only marks a significant milestone for the organization but also underscores its commitment to bringing fresh, original voices to the stage.

THE ELVES AND THE SCHUMACHERS TWO: CHANUKAH BOOGALOO”, by Carla Milarch & R. MacKenzie Lewis - World Premiere

Join Theatre Nova for another memorable holiday adventure from the team that brought you The Year Without a Panto Claus and Sugar Plum Panto! Bring the whole family to laugh, boo, hiss, and sing in this over-the-top evening of heroes and villains, funny songs, and extreme merriment - a mixed-up mash-up of musical comedy slapstick, vaudeville, and fun. December 6 - January 5, Fri. @ 7:30pm, Sat. @ 3pm & 7:30pm, & Sun. @ 2:00 pm (Single tickets: $32 for adults, $12 for kids 16 years and under).

Founding Artistic Director Carla Milarch said, “I am elated to reach this milestone. Together, we have made it through the challenges of opening a theatre, and then a pandemic, and then RE-opening after a pandemic, and now the realities of a post-pandemic economy. Yet, here we still are! I believe it's because of how fully the Ann Arbor community has embraced us over the years. They truly are amazing. And I would put our staff and artists up against anyone in the business for creativity, artistry, and heart. The fact that we've continued to produce amazing theatre in the face of these challenges is a testament to the strength of our mission and the gumption and grit of everyone who walks through these doors each day.”

Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price. Subscribers save on single-ticket prices and guarantee their seats for all our plays this season. Theatre NOVA recently installed new, cushioned theatre seats for added patron comfort. Subscribers get easy exchanges, no per-ticket fees, a pass to our Michigan Playwright's Festival, and our eNewsletter, which keeps them updated on future events. If patrons prefer greater flexibility, our popular Flex Pass offers six tickets for any show and date.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W. Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. General admission tickets for plays are $30. Tickets for the holiday musical panto are $32 for adults and $12 for children 16 years and under. Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets to all performances for those who need them. Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.

Theatre NOVA's mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and to provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

