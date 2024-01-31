Stagecrafters Performs Reimagined ROMEO & JULIET in February

Performances run February 9 - 25.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

 Stagecrafters presents a bold interpretation of William Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet, running from February 9th to 25th. This contemporary take on the classic tale will immerse audiences in a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of an urban Verona in the future.

One forbidden romance, two feuding families, and a whole lot of chaos ensues in this modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Set in an urban Verona of the future, the conflict between two dueling nightclub owners reaches a breaking point when Romeo Montague falls in love with Juliet Capulet, daughter of the enemy. Will this dispute end in tragedy or will our star-crossed lovers prevail?

This riveting production promises a unique blend of powerful music, edgy design, and compelling movement that will captivate audiences from start to finish. Stagecrafters adaptation of Romeo & Juliet  takes the iconic love story and injects it with a fresh, energetic twist that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Shannon Hurst, first-time director at Stagecrafters, expresses her lifelong passion for Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet  as it was the first play she ever read in elementary school. Hurst's creative vision for a unique, modern, and edgy interpretation of the classic play took shape through a more urban and gritty design approach.She eagerly anticipates sharing this fresh perspective with patrons at Stagecrafters this February.

Romeo & Juliet is not just a play; it's an exploration of love, conflict, and the enduring power of Shakespeare's storytelling. Don't miss this electrifying production that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat, wondering whether the star-crossed lovers will triumph over the tumultuous world around them.

Says Hurst, “Living with this show for the last year has reminded me of the hope that can be found in the younger generations, the strength and example we must carry as we become the "older" generation, and that love truly is more powerful than hate.”




