See a Neil Diamond Experience & Jordan Klepper Upcoming at Miller Auditorium

Miller Auditorium has two shows in their Spotlight Series going on sale Tuesday, August 20, 2024: So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience starring Robert Neary performing November 17 and JORDAN KLEPPER—SUFFERING FOOLS performing November 23.

Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller’s Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience starring Robert Neary

Robert Neary was born and raised in East Meadow, Long Island, NY. He gained immediate success as an actor after moving to Los Angeles when he was 20 years old. Neary grew up listening, mimicking and creating his style to only two people in the music world: Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. Neary landed his first Broadway show in 1996, starring in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” where he met his wife Natasha. Together they went on to tour in the Elton John Time Rice Broadway hit “Aida,” where he played the evil Zoser. In 2017, Robert returned to NY where he understudied the lead role of Sonny in the Broadway smash “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.”

It has been a deep passion of his to one day perform and put together a tribute show to Neil Diamond, unlike any other. As a Broadway, television, and motion picture actor for over 35 years, Robert Neary creates a one of a kind, cut above the rest, production. He talks about the songs and tells stories behind them. You will swear you are watching the master himself, as he and the band perform 20 of Neil Diamond’s greatest hits. Coming to Kalamazoo on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

JORDAN KLEPPER—SUFFERING FOOLS

Born and raised in Kalamazoo, Jordan Klepper is perhaps best known for his work with The Daily Show and his multiple Emmy nominated specials focusing on the political world. From covering the gun safety debate to his docuseries on the world of activism, Klepper has witnessed an insurrection, capsized a boat with pipeline protestors, interviewed a president and been arrested and locked up in Fulton County Jail. Klepper wrote, starred and executive produced “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MagaVerse,” ”Fingers The Midterms,” and “Hungary for Democracy,” the latter of which garnered him a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in TV Political Journalism. He executive produced and hosted “The Opposition” and “Klepper” on Comedy Central, which was called “A fresh, powerful interpretation of news” by the Detroit Free Press. JORDAN KLEPPER—SUFFERING FOOLS comes to Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller’s Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

