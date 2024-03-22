SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes to Farmers Alley Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Farmers Alley Theatre will partner with the Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival to bring Sondheim on Sondheim to Southwest Michigan audiences this April and May.

Stephen Sondheim redefined the Broadway musical through his genius lyrics, catchy melodies, and complex characters. More than just a musical revue of his indelible five-decade career, Sondheim on Sondheim is an intimate portrait of the famed songwriter — his story and his inspiration in his own words. Get an inside look at Stephen’s personal life, artistic process, and legacy through exclusive video interviews and performances from nineteen Sondheim shows! Presented as part of the Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival, helmed by veteran Farmers Alley Theatre director Kathy Mulay, and featuring a cast full of returning favorite performers, you won't want to miss this astounding production.

‍Sondheim on Sondheim features new arrangements of 34 songs from the maestro's iconic songbook including Something’s Coming (West Side Story), Send in the Clowns (A Little Night Music), Being Alive (Company), Losing my Mind (Follies), Comedy Tonight (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Loving You (Passion), Epiphany (Sweeney Todd), Beautiful (Sunday in the Park with George), Children Will Listen (Into the Woods), Good Thing Going (Merrily We Roll Along), and many more.

Bringing this production to life is an incredible cast including Farmers Alley Theatre Founders Jeremy Koch (last seen in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Denene Mulay Koch, who share our stage for the first time since 2017’s Bridges of Madison County. They’re joined by returning favorite Meredith Mancuso (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) along with new performers Aaron Pottenger, Patrick Poole, Ciara Stroud, Jason Long, and Rowan McStay.

This captivating revue is directed by Kathy Mulay, who has helmed numerous productions in Southwest Michigan throughout her career including legendary local renditions of A Little Night Music and the regional premiere of Into The Woods, both at The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Kathy’s credits at Farmers Alley Theatre include Cabaret, The Bridges of Madison County, Bright Star, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Becoming Dr. Ruth, and last fall’s Michigan premiere production of Working: A Musical.

Mulay says, “I was drawn to how Sondheim on Sondheim transcends the typical revue format. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, the maestro Stephen Sondheim personally guides the audience through the intricate tapestry of his life, artistic journey, and intimate experiences. My motivation to direct this production stemmed from its unique first-hand narrative and its compelling story of his life and career.

When familiar Sondheim classics like ‘Send in the Clowns’ and ‘Being Alive’ are woven into the fabric of the show, they gain unexpected depth through Sondheim's insightful anecdotes. But the true allure of the production lies in the profound questions it raises about the artist himself. How did Sondheim evolve into the luminary he became? What forces shaped his creative journey? How did his family dynamics and his friendship/mentorship with Oscar Hammerstein influence his artistry? These inquiries add a layer of excitement and depth to the performance, creating a nuanced and beautiful exploration of the man behind the music.”

“Believe it or not, Farmers Alley Theatre has never in our 16 year history produced a show featuring Stephen Sondheim’s legendary music,” says Executive Director Robert Weiner. “And there’s no better way to celebrate the life of this musical genius than partnering with the Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival to bring so many of his iconic songs to life. With a beautiful grand piano on stage surrounded by 8 gifted vocalists, we’ll travel across Fleet Street while Merrily We Roll Along Into the Woods and beyond with this musical theatre icon in this entertaining and enlightening revue.”

Sondheim on Sondheim was conceived and directed on Broadway by three time Tony Award-winning playwright, director, and long time Sondheim collaborator James Lapine. The book writer on Sondheim’s ionic musicals Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Passion, Lapine’s first hand knowledge and expertise make Sondheim on Sondheim a truly unique and extraordinary celebration of the life and work of the father of the modern musical. Sondheim on Sondheim is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International and is the latest in a long line of collaborations with the Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival.

Sondheim on Sondheim runs for three weekends from April 25 to May 12, 2024. Tickets start at $48. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, theatergoers must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on Thursday, April 25th are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.

Sondheim on Sondheim is generously supported by Morrison Jewelers, the Peregrine-Huff Foundation, Nancy Ford Charles, and Kathy Mulay as well as by our Season Sponsor the First National Bank of Michigan, and our Season Equity Sponsor The Tyler Little Family Foundation. Additional support through the Gilmore Piano Festival provided by Carol and Tom Beech, Carolyn H. and Sidney B. Williams, Jr., Daniel and Barbara Gustin, D. Terry and Sharon Williams, Zaide Pixley and John Fink.

The performances of Sondheim on Sondheim stand as a celebration of the cherished memory of Mary Tyler, a truly invaluable member of our community. Her enduring legacy, particularly as a fervent supporter of the arts, will undoubtedly resonate for years to come. In tribute to Mary's profound love for the arts, Farmers Alley Theatre, in collaboration with the Gilmore Piano Festival, dedicates all Sondheim on Sondheim performances to her memory. The board of directors, along with the executive and artistic staffs, sincerely hope that this gesture serves as a fitting tribute to her unwavering passion and dedication to the arts. May it provide an opportunity for those who knew her to reflect on and celebrate her remarkable life.