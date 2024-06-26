SHREK, MEAN GIRLS, And More Announced As Extra Shows For 2024-25 Broadway In Detroit Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Detroit has announced eight Broadway shows that will be coming to Detroit as extras in its 2024-2025 Broadway Season.

SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Fisher Theatre August 2 – 4. Tickets on sale now.

MEAN GIRLS at the Fisher Theatre November 19 – 24. Tickets on sale now.

LES MISÉRABLES at the Fisher Theatre December 4 – 15. Tickets on sale Friday, July 19.

SIX at the Fisher Theatre January 7 – 12, 2025. On sale date to be announced.

HADESTOWN at the Fisher Theatre January 28 – February 2. On sale date to be announced.

CLUE at the Fisher Theatre February 4- 9. On sale date to be announced.

COME FROM AWAY at the Fisher Theatre February 11 – 16. On sale date to be announced.

THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Fisher Theatre April 1 – 6. On sale date to be announced.

These eight shows join Broadway In Detroit's previously announced Subscription Season which includes MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, SOME LIKE IT HOT, MJ THE MUSICAL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, PARADE, KIMBERLY AKIMBO & THE WIZ.

Broadway In Detroit subscribers receive priority for purchasing tickets to season extras, often at exclusive subscriber pricing prior to public on sale. Subscriptions for the full Broadway In Detroit season are currently available starting at $315 for Balcony Seating. More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 887-1256.

For more information on our current Broadway season and season extra shows currently on sale, visit BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets and group sales for the other season extra productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG entertainment Company. ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment whose portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or program 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.

