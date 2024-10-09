Rosedale Community Players to Open 2024-2025 Season With GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rosedale Community Players will present the classic play, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner by Todd Kreidler, set to open on October 24, 2025. RCP performs at Peace Lutheran Church in Southfield.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is a thought-provoking and timeless story that explores themes of love, acceptance, and societal change. Originally a groundbreaking film in 1967, this stage adaptation continues to resonate with audiences today, challenging perceptions and sparking meaningful conversations.

"I saw the movie when I was young," said Calvin Carson of Southfield who portrays John Sr. "The story is still a powerful statement even today. As a society, we are better in some ways, yet we still have a ways to go in dealing with racial issues."

The show gives the audience a look at what happens when a progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiance home to meet them.

Larry Rink of Royal Oak plays Matt, the progressive father.

"Matt is a liberal, self-made, successful, left-wing Newspaper Publisher who is forced to come to terms with his innermost biases when confronted with the prospect of his young daughter marrying a black man in the 1960's," says Rink.

Matt's daughter, Joanna is played by Mei-Lin Wong of Livonia.

"Joey is a true 'it girl' of the 60's - she's young, vivacious, romantic, open-minded, and absolutely decisive. She finds herself at the intersection of her wealthy, sheltered upbringing and the reality of the civil unrest and hardships of the real 'world outside this house.' Her devotion to social and personal progression is infectious and admirable, and I truly hope some of her radical optimism inspires each and every one of our audiences." Says Wong.

Wong has a personal connection with this story.

"Loving v. Virginia was the landmark 1967 case that decriminalized interracial marriages in the U.S. (briefly mentioned in the show). Not only is my extended family full of interracial love stories, but we actually know the Loving family," says Wong. "We hold a celebration in their honor every year on the date their conviction was overturned. Segregation, racial discrimination, and prejudice based on skin color are not ancient history, like the black-and-white photos might lead you to believe. I hope this play and others like it will continue to be performed until their messages no longer seem necessary to impart. I'm afraid, in 2024, we have not yet reached that time."

The cast also features: Tina Paraventi, Carol Shirley Browne, Gwen Sledge, Hugh Duneghy II, Jim Howland, and Noelle Ochoa.

The production runs from October 25 - November 9 with both evening shows and matinees available. To reserve tickets call 313.532.4010, email rcptickets@gmail.com or visit www.rosedalecommunityplayers.com.

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group that produces a wide variety of plays annually and draws members and patrons from the Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.

