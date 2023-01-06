Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riverbank Theatre $500,000 Matching Grant For New Venue

The Challenge Grant was offered in October for the capital fund to complete The Boardwalk Theatre.

Jan. 06, 2023  
Riverbank Theatre $500,000 Matching Grant For New Venue

Riverbank Theatre, Marine City MI has secured the match to a $500,000 Challenge Grant offered by the Moore family. The Challenge Grant was offered in October for the capital fund to complete The Boardwalk Theatre, Riverbank's new 350-seat venue located in St. Clair, and included a match requirement by 2022 year end.

Momentum was set in motion in November when Marci Fogal, President of the Blue Water Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced they would donate $125,000 to the initiative and partner with Riverbank on tourism marketing initiatives. Kathy Vertin, Founder and Board President of the non profit noted that "once the CVB made that significant donation, I think people saw this as achievable and wanted to help out; roughly 200 donors made up the remainder of the match with donations ranging from $50 to $50,000 within an 8-week period." Numerous area businesses offered support and will be permanently featured on the Founding Donor Wall planned for the new venue, as will all individual donations of $1,000 or more.

This $1,000,000 finalizes the funding for the venue and ensures Riverbank will be able to add this venue to its offering as planned this summer. Frank Moore, who serves on the board of Riverbank and whose family provided the Challenge Grant, states "it is heartening to see such widespread support at all levels for this project. It indicates that there is a desire to have arts and culture grow in the area"

When asked if she was done fundraising Vertin said, "for non-profit organizations such as theaters who rely solely on ticket sales, grants, and donations, fundraising is ongoing. The difficulty is that we have tapped our donor base for this heavy lift and when it comes time to secure season sponsors and advertisers, people are going to be donor weary."

As a catalyst for tourism, the addition of this new venue located in the Plaza in downtown St. Clair is expected to grow theater attendance from 22,000 visitors to an estimated 54,000 annually once fully established, according to an Economic Impact Study performed by Anderson Economic Group and commissioned by the St. Clair County EDA. This initiative was voted a top three project by Blue Meets Green and will have tremendous impact in St. Clair County.



Farmers Alley Theatres Regional Premiere Production Of THE GREAT LEAP Photo
Farmers Alley Theatre's Regional Premiere Production Of THE GREAT LEAP
Continuing our streak of sold out performances and extended runs (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett), Farmers Alley Theatre presents the very first production of The Great Leap to West Michigan audiences. 
Planet Ant Presents Murder Mystery Comedy THE LAST MEOW Photo
Planet Ant Presents Murder Mystery Comedy THE LAST MEOW
Planet Ant's Improvisation Farm Team presents an original production of The Last Meow—A Murder-Mystery Comedy with a Twist, written and directed by Robyn Whitelaw. This world premiere comedy will run Fridays and Saturdays from January 20 – 28, and not only features the talents of the Planet Ant Farm Team but some local guest celebrities as well.
$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall Photo
$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall
Broadway Grand Rapids announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of SIX. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.
Sauk To Host Auction Fundraiser Next Weekend Photo
Sauk To Host Auction Fundraiser Next Weekend
As an attempt to establish an annual major fundraising event, The Sauk will host their first-ever fundraising auction on Saturday, January 14 at the Dawn Theater in Jonesville.

More Hot Stories For You


Farmers Alley Theatre's Regional Premiere Production Of THE GREAT LEAPFarmers Alley Theatre's Regional Premiere Production Of THE GREAT LEAP
January 5, 2023

Continuing our streak of sold out performances and extended runs (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett), Farmers Alley Theatre presents the very first production of The Great Leap to West Michigan audiences. 
Planet Ant Presents Murder Mystery Comedy THE LAST MEOWPlanet Ant Presents Murder Mystery Comedy THE LAST MEOW
January 5, 2023

Planet Ant's Improvisation Farm Team presents an original production of The Last Meow—A Murder-Mystery Comedy with a Twist, written and directed by Robyn Whitelaw. This world premiere comedy will run Fridays and Saturdays from January 20 – 28, and not only features the talents of the Planet Ant Farm Team but some local guest celebrities as well.
$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall$30 Student and Educator RUSH Tickets Announced for SIX at DeVos Performance Hall
January 4, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of SIX. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.
Sauk To Host Auction Fundraiser Next WeekendSauk To Host Auction Fundraiser Next Weekend
January 4, 2023

As an attempt to establish an annual major fundraising event, The Sauk will host their first-ever fundraising auction on Saturday, January 14 at the Dawn Theater in Jonesville.
CLUE Takes The Stage Starting January 20 At StagecraftersCLUE Takes The Stage Starting January 20 At Stagecrafters
January 3, 2023

Stagecrafters presents Clue running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from January 20–February 5, 2023.
share