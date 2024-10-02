Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL! at Detroit Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning adaptation of Baz Luhrman's Academy Award-winning 2001 film is set in and around Paris' Montmartre Quarter at the start of the 20th century. But "Moulin Rouge!," like its real-life namesake, is really about entertainment. This Juke Box Musical brings to the stage the songs you know and love from artists like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry but presented in a new and exciting story based on the beloved classic.

I was thoroughly impressed by the performances in this show. Christian Douglas & Gabrielle McClinton, who are pictured in the headline of this article (in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade), are the stars of the show. Christian Douglas brings an outstanding performance with such hits as "Roxanne" and "Crazy". He had the audience in complete silence, hanging on his every word. Every time he was on stage, the crowd would erupt in applause at the end of all his songs. I would be remiss not to mention the sparkling diamond herself, Gabrielle McClinton, who portrays Satine. Her vocal range and sensual performance were so enticing that one gentleman sitting in front of me said, "I think I'm in love". Christian Douglas & Gabrielle McClinton have such an amazing on stage chemistry during "Elephant Love Medley". I loved the show so much that I brought my mom back the next day to see it again.

"Moulin Rouge!" runs through Oct. 6 at the Detroit Opera House, with performances at 7:30 pm located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. 313-237-7464 or broadwayindetroit.com. Get Tickets Here!

