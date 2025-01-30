Registration Now Open for TAKE IT FROM THE TOP Summer Arts Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Registration is now open for TAKE IT FROM THE TOP, a series of hands-on summer camps taught by Broadway professionals. The workshops are an opportunity for students of all skill levels to work on singing, acting, and dancing through small classes that allow for individual mentoring.

TAKE IT FROM THE TOP is offered through Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity. Participants—from youth to adult—receive a unique opportunity to train with a brilliant team of leading Broadway professionals. Former instructors are talented Broadway performers including 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Kinky Boots), Billy Porter, Shoshana Bean, who is known for her roles in Waitress and Wicked, and Jessica Lee Goldyn, recently Nini in Moulin Rouge.

TAKE IT FROM THE TOP was developed by Tony Award nominee and Legally Blonde star, Laura Bell Bundy, and Paul Canaan, assistant dance captain of 2014's most Tony nominated show, Kinky Boots. Canaan says, “We started TAKE IT FROM THE TOP as a catalyst for creativity in life. We bring a team of world-class artists at the top of the performing arts field to Michigan and immerse students in a full week of training in music, drama, and dance—and advance their skills, no matter how accomplished, or inexperienced, they are. This is a truly unique educational experience, and it culminates in a FREE performance at the end of the week!”

TAKE IT FROM THE TOP allows participants to experience Broadway with the pros, understand industry history, and sharpen skills in a fast-paced, interactive, and genuinely supportive environment. Participants will make friendships that will last a lifetime!

Space is limited. To register, visit www.whartoncenter.com/tiftt or call 517.884.3166. Registration will continue until programs are full, or one week before camp begins.

East Lansing Five-Day Intensive

Rising 5th through 12th grade

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Monday, July 14 – Friday, July 18, from 10AM–5PM

Showcase on Friday, July 18, at 6:30PM

Explore the "triple threat" disciplines of music, dance, and acting in a safe, fun environment while receiving feedback from Broadway professionals. No prior experience is required; we welcome interested artists of all skill levels.



East Lansing Creative Kids

Rising 2nd through 4th grade

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Monday, July 21 – Friday, July 25, from 10AM–3PM

Showcase on Friday, July 25, at 6:30PM

While creating a place where young people can be creative in a safe and welcoming environment, we hope to spark a life-long love of performing arts as well as Wharton Center during this week.



East Lansing Advanced Workshop (with Overnight Option)

Rising 8th grade through college

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Sunday, July 20 – Saturday, July 26, from 9AM–9PM with overnight stay option

Showcase on Friday, July 26, at 2PM

Those who participate in the overnight stay will be housed at a residence hall on MSU's campus and have access to dining options onsite.

Audition-based (in-person auditions on Saturday, March 8; video auditions accepted through Friday, March 14). Link to sign up will be available at whartoncenter.com/tiftt

This immersive camp will combine skills classes in singing, acting, and dancing. In addition, new this summer, professional development in auditioning, personal branding, and more. Participants' work will cumulate in a staged performance of Crazy For You, Youth Edition.



Detroit Five Day Intensive

Rising 5th through 12th grade

MSU's Detroit Center

Monday, August 11 – Friday, August 15, from 10AM–5PM

Showcase on Friday, August 15, at 6:30PM, at the Fisher Theatre

Explore the "triple threat" disciplines of music, dance, and acting in a safe, fun environment while receiving feedback from Broadway professionals. No prior experience is required; we welcome interested artists of all skill levels.



Adult Workshop

18+

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 16, from 7PM–10PM

$35

A creative and low-stakes place for adults in the community to participate in musical theatre. The workshop traditionally consists of learning a dance combination, having a chance to sing for feedback, and participate in a variety of improv and theatre games.



Register online at whartoncenter.com/tiftt or call 517.884.3166.

