Purple Rose Opens 34th Season With OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED

The Purple Rose Theatre Company has announced the first production of their 34th season, “OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED” a World Premiere comedy written and directed by Jeff Daniels. Tickets are on sale now.

An office Christmas party goes wrong when two employees dressed as The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer disagree over where to clap along on “Silent Night”. When a video of this non-brawl goes viral, the Internet offers our two non-violent co-workers $100,000 to stage a live stream Winner Take All Rematch between these two beloved Christmas characters.

This production of “OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

“OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED” playwright and director, Jeff Daniels' career as an actor, playwright, musician, and director, spans nearly 50 years in the industry. For his acting, Jeff has been nominated for five Golden Globes, five Emmys (winning for “Newsroom” and “Godless”) and three Tonys. He has written twenty-one full length plays that have World Premiered at The Purple Rose. His “Onstage & Unplugged” performances have wowed audiences on The Purple Rose stage with the fundraising proceeds going directly to the PRTC. Jeff's directing credits include the PRTC production of Lanford Wilson's “The Hot L Baltimore” (1997) and three of his own plays, “Boom Town” (1998) “Diva Royale” (2023) and now “OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED”. On film, Jeff wrote, directed, and starred in two independent features: “Escanaba in da Moonlight” (2001) and “Super Sucker” (2002), both shot in Michigan.

Performances of “OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY GRINCH IN FIGHT WITH RUDOLPH POLICE CALLED” at The Purple Rose run from Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, December 22, 2024. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, October 3. The press opening is Friday, October 4 at 8:00pm.

New this season, Thursday evening performances will start at 7:30pm.

Directed by Jeff Daniels and Assistant Directed by Lucas Daniels, the cast features Juji Berry* (Belleville), Ryan Carlson* (Grass Lake), Ruth Crawford* (Ypsilanti), Henrí Franklin (Detroit), and Paul Stroili* (Skokie, IL). Set Design by Bartley H. Bauer, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Shelby Newport, Lighting Design by Stephen Sakowski, Sound Design by Robert W. Hubbard. Bill Carlton* is the Rehearsal Stage Manager and Dana Gamarra* is the Production Stage Manager.

*The asterisk denotes members of the actor and stage manager union, Actors' Equity Association.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

