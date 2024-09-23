Playwrights @ Work's Fall SHORTS & SWEETS Honors Danny Dubin At Birmingham Village Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm, Playwrights @ Work (P@W) will honor one of their own during the fall edition of Shorts & Sweets, their bi-annual production of six ten-minute original plays.

Danny Dubin was a popular and prolific member of the group whose pieces were guaranteed to spark a laugh or bring on a tear. Danny had been a member of Birmingham Village Players (BVP) playwrights' group since 2015. He passed away last April after a long illness and a valiant fight. His presence in their meetings, and on the stage, and in the audience of BVP shows is sorely missed.

Dedicated to Danny's memory, October 5th will bring audience members an entertaining evening of new works by some of P@W's resident writers. As always, this event is free and your thoughts and comments on each piece are encouraged and appreciated during the audience talkback. Following the production, the audience is invited to help itself to some treats while they mingle with the authors and cast members.

The presentations will include:

The sweet story of two families who discover the answer to a long-time mystery in The Photograph by Penelope Calcaterra.

A mother's mortality complicates her desire to restore troubled relations with her son in John Kosik's Till Death Do Us...

In Spirit of Christmas Present by Jacqueline Salter, an unexpected encounter helps a cynical woman discover a little holiday magic.

A mild-mannered man gets a lesson in self-expression from his wife in Whatever You Say, Dear by Jeffrey Shuster.

Stephen Sussman's Higher Stakes tells the tale of a woman who tries to convince her husband there's more to life than college sports but finds out it's different when the shoe is on the other foot.

A new exercise routine brings out the best and the worst in three old friends in She's No Oprah by Jennifer Ward.

Don't miss the Fall Shorts & Sweets, a fun evening of original theatre by BVP's in-house playwrights, at the Birmingham Village Players' Playhouse on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm. There is no cost for this performance and seating is open. After each ten-minute play ends, the audience is invited to share their thoughts and suggestions with the author. At the end of the evening, there will be an Afterglow with the audience and cast.

For more information call the box office at 248-644-2075 or visit the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

