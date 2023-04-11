Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet The Cast of HONKY TONK ANGELS At Meadow Brook Theatre

Country hit-filled musical runs April 26 through May 21, 2023, on the campus of Oakland University.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Honky Tonk Angels, by Ted Swindley, runs from April 26 through May 21, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

Country hits like "Stand By Your Man," "9 to 5" and "Harper Valley PTA" tell the tale of three gutsy gals who follow their dreams of being country music stars. They may come from different backgrounds, but all roads to stardom lead to Nashville.

"There are more than 30 country hits in this show," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "And our three "angels" are such great actors. Our audiences are going to love this."

The three Honky Tonk Angels are played by Jacqueline Petroccia (Sue Ellen), Lannie Rubio (Darlene) and Stacy White (Angela). Rounding out the cast are Mary Magyari and Antonio Vettriano.


Honky Tonk Angels is directed by Travis W. Walter, with musical direction by Zachary Ryan. Choreography is by Debbie Williams. Scenic design is by Christa Tausney, costume design by Leslie Littell, lighting design by Scott Ross, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Lannie Rubio is the dance captain. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Lee Cleaveland is the assistant stage manager.

In addition to musical direction, Zachary Ryan directs the band and plays keyboard. The rest of the band includes Sig Hepler (guitar), Louis Jones III (drums), Michael McGillivray (fiddle), Jackson Stone (bass) and Andrew Toering (pedal steel guitar).


Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

The Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is hosting their spring fundraiser, Luncheon on the Aisle, in conjunction with

Honky Tonk Angels on Thursday, April 27. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 248-377-3300.

Honky Tonk Angels is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.


Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.



