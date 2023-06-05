Photos: First Look at The Sauk's GATHERING BLUE

The Sauk, Hillsdale County’s community theatre, will present “Gathering Blue,” the second chapter of Lois Lowry’s “The Giver” series for four performances this weekend at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville. Check out all new photos below!

In an apocalyptic future where children are kept like animals and human life is cheap, young Kira learns the ugly truth about the powers controlling her world. A gifted weaver, her talent catches the attention of the Council of Guardians. Under their custody, Kira is made to mend and embellish the ceremonial Singer's Robe—a garment that tells the history of the world. But the longer she works, the more she learns about the horrifying secrets that keep her community hostage. Can she use her knowledge and art to reshape the future? Based on Lois Lowry's companion piece to “The Giver,” “Gathering Blue” tells a suspenseful tale of the power of creativity to fight brutality.

“We are extremely excited about this show for a number of reasons,” said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. “We produced ‘The Giver’ in our 2021 season. Not only was it a huge success, it was our first production back at The Sauk after the COVID shut-down. We are excited to explore this world once more.”

The Sauk’s production features Lucy Micun as Kira, Esther Yokell as Katrina, Nathan Johnson as Christopher, Henry Beier as Matt, Grace Teachout as Vandara, Tim Ambrose as Chief Guardian, Josh Hall as Jamison, Castin Cousino as Thomas, Anne Conners as Annabella, Belle Ambrose as Jo and Nicholas Gerring as The Guard/The Singer. The production is directed by Andy Anderson with stage management by Mandee Howard. The design team consists of Ron Boyle (set), Bird (lights/costumes), Tim Ambrose (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties).

Performances are at 8 p.m. June 8, 9 and 10 with a 3 p.m. matinee on June 11. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. The June 8 performance is a “Pay What You Can” preview performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets to all performances are $10 and available by calling 517-849-9100 or visiting Click Here.

This production is sponsored by Grace Chapel Suite. The 2023 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99-5 The Dale. The Sauk is supported by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.