Photos: First Look at THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA will present the Michigan Premiere of “the ripple, the wave that carried me home” by Christina Anderson. Check out all new photos below!



In 1960s Kansas, a Black family fights to integrate public swimming pools. When their youngest daughter, Janice, is pressured by her father to participate, she grows to resent him, eventually leaving to start a life elsewhere. Years later, she looks back on the past she tried to forget.

Directed by Lynch Travis, featuring Bryana Hall*, Yolanda Davis, Tayler Jones, and Jonathan Jones. The production team includes Paul Taylor (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), Micha Mallett (costume design), Briana O’Neal (stage manager/sound design/props). *The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.



Proud to produce the hottest new plays at affordable prices, Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price. Subscribers save on single ticket prices and guarantee their seats for the remaining four plays of the 2023-24 Season and admission to the Michigan Playwrights Festival. Subscribers get easy exchanges, no per-ticket fees, a pass to our Michigan Playwright's Festival, and our eNewsletter, keeping them up to date on future events at the theatre. If patrons prefer to pick and choose which productions they'd like to see and when they would like to see them, our popular Flex Pass offers six tickets to use for any show and any date.



All Thursday performances will be mask-required to provide a safe space for our immunocompromised patrons and those who want a higher level of risk mitigation. This policy is subject to change, following fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our current COVID-19 policy before your scheduled performance date.



Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $28. Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. The general public may purchase tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance.



There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.