Photos: FAT HAM at Detroit Public Theatre

Detroit Public Theatre is presenting FAT HAM, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by James Ijames. The production runs through Sunday, Nov 3. Check out a first look at the production in the photos below!

The cast of FAT HAM includes X’ydee Alexander, CharlesCurtis, Erik Hernandez, Roosevelt Johnson, Janai Lashon, Niki Rochelle and Duane Shabazz.

The production will include scenic design by Jeromy Hopgood, lighting design by Chantel Gadica, sound design by Lumumba Leon Renyolds II, costume design by Brittany Mcqueen, hair and wig design by Cornell Jermaine, props design by Pegi Marshall, and Intimacy and Fight Choreography by Jen Pan. Sarah Ackermann is the production stage manager. Baddriyah Wazeerud-Din is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Chuk Nowak

