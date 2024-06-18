Park West Gallery Announces Promotion Of John Block To Company's Chief Operating Officer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has announced John Block as the company's new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

A vital member of the Park West Gallery team since 2003, Block previously served as the company's Executive Vice President, where he played a leading role in the company's sales and operations management, strategic planning, training and development, VIP events, online telecasts, and more.

“We're thrilled to announce John Block's well-deserved promotion as Park West Gallery's new Chief Operating Officer,” said Marc Scaglione, President of Park West Gallery. “John's multifaceted contributions throughout his tenure have been pivotal to our business, including playing a key role in the launch of our online telecast and, since COVID, being involved in every step of our restart, operations, and business development. We're looking forward to working alongside John to continue growing the Park West brand, both on land and at sea.”

Block brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the Chief Operating Officer position, having worked in fine art printing, framing, and the cruise industry prior to joining the Park West Gallery team. He embarked on his professional journey with Royal Caribbean, working in the food and beverage division onboard the luxury cruise ships, as well as in Human Resources, and Revenue Management. Since joining the Park West Gallery team, Block has been the Principal Auctioneer for dozens of record-setting events and has trained countless Auctioneers, Associates, and other team members during his tenure. Block's exceptional performance eventually led to his promotion to VIP Auctioneer in 2015, which saw him traveling the world and working tirelessly to introduce and enrich VIP events to the Park West Gallery collectors.

For more information on Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery, please visit ParkWestGallery.com.

About Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com.

