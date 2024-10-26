Open Book Theatre Company to Present Immersive Journey Into Detroit's Rich History of Civil Rights Struggles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking Laws to Gain Freedom: Liberating Stories from Detroit takes center stage this November, offering audiences a thrilling, immersive journey into Detroit's rich history of civil rights struggles. Co-produced by the Extra Mile Playwrights Theatre (EMPT) and Open Book Theatre Company, this world premiere is a dynamic, original production penned by local playwrights and performed by local artists, bringing stories of national importance to life on stage.

This powerful play, running from November 8 to December 1, 2024, recounts pivotal moments from 1833 to 1959, when Detroit became a battleground for Black Americans seeking freedom and justice. Playwrights Gail Parrish, Forrest Hudson, Shawntai Brown, Maureen Paraventi, and Ann Eskridge crafted these true stories of fugitives escaping to Canada, soldiers of the 1st Michigan Colored Infantry, and ordinary citizens fighting for their place in a racially divided city. Directed by Detroit's own Ashley M. Lyle, the production promises to deliver history with heart, humor, and a sense of urgency relevant to today's ongoing struggles.

Director Ashley M. Lyle emphasized the show's connection to the city, stating, "It's a fun, fast-paced show about fascinating stories that happened right here in our very own Motor City! Stories that explore the determination of the human spirit, the courage to stand for freedom and justice, and the will of the people to protect themselves by any means necessary. Audiences will sit at the edge of their seats drawn into each captivating story."

Playwright Maureen Paraventi agrees, saying “This show will tell stories that haven't yet been told, in ways that will resonate with the people who see it. History brought to life in the form of vivid characters and dramatic moments in time connects us in ways that remind us of our common humanity.”

The cast, made up of Detroit-area actors, further amplifies the local flavor of the production. Actor LaShanette Harrison notes, “Detroit has more history than I knew, and I wish it was taught in school.”

When the EMPT playwrights began working together to create this full length script, playwright Ann Eskridge was reminded of an interview she did with Ed Vaughn 5 years ago about his store during the '67 Rebellion. “In that interview Ed mentioned in passing how he would hide people who were civil rights activists in the 60's and 70' in the churches and then move them across to Canada because they were either wanted by the authorities or wanted by the Klan. Well, when we started thinking of stories, I thought about what Ed had said and interviewed him on that. His network used the same tactics to get people out of the United States as people who worked on the Underground Railroad did in Detroit more than 130 years before. And nobody, not even historians knew this.” Ann returned to interview Vaughn again, and his inspiring story is highlighted in the play.

Breaking Laws to Gain Freedom is more than a history lesson. It's a celebration of Detroit's role in shaping America's civil rights narrative, and a showcase of the city's vibrant artistic talent. Audiences can expect to leave the theatre inspired and encouraged to delve deeper into the stories that shaped the city they call home. Harrison said, “This is a show for everyone.” Actor Joe Gaskill agrees. “The hope and determination from each of the heroes in each story also can serve as inspiration and a reminder to never give up, even when faced with such extreme adversity.”

Performances will be held at Open Book Theatre, located at 1621 West Rd in Trenton. Individual tickets are only $32 for general admission, $27 for seniors, and $17 for students. Opening night tickets include an afterglow, and all tickets are $37. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $3 discount per ticket. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.openbooktc.com or by calling the box office at 734 288-7753.

Details:

Open Book Theatre Company

1621 West Road, Trenton, MI 48183

734 288-7753

Show tickets: $37 for general admission, $27 for seniors, $17 for students

Show Dates and Times: Nov 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8pm. Sundays Nov 10, 17, 24 and Dec 1 at 2pm (Sunday performances are followed by a conversation with the artists)

Photo Credit: Jan Cartwright

