ON YOUR FEET! is Coming to the Frauenthal Center in February

On February 25, the Frauenthal Center presents a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. Salgado said, "This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you're Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences."

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography.

Eric Messing, Executive Director of the Frauenthal Center says, "We are thrilled to continue to present diverse, relevant and ever-evolving art forms to our community, highlighted this season with the national tour of ON YOUR FEET! Our new state of the art sound and lighting technology allows us to welcome this caliber of Broadway entertainment to Muskegon and into the Frauenthal for the entire family to enjoy."

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! are available now.