Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

ON YOUR FEET! is Coming to the Frauenthal Center in February

Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, this production celebrates the American Dream and the power of music.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5 Photo 1 The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5
BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards December 5th Standings; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical! Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards December 5th Standings; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical!
Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical The Photo 3 Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical Theatre Company
BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; MARY POPPINS, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, The Croswell Opera House Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; MARY POPPINS, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, The Croswell Opera House & More Lead!

On Your Feet (Non-Equity) Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
On Your Feet (Non-Equity)

On February 25, the Frauenthal Center presents a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. Salgado said, "This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you're Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences."

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography.

Eric Messing, Executive Director of the Frauenthal Center says, "We are thrilled to continue to present diverse, relevant and ever-evolving art forms to our community, highlighted this season with the national tour of ON YOUR FEET! Our new state of the art sound and lighting technology allows us to welcome this caliber of Broadway entertainment to Muskegon and into the Frauenthal for the entire family to enjoy."

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! are available now. Purchase online at Click Here or call our Box Office at 231.727.8001. To stay up to date on what's happening at the Frauenthal Center, visit frauenthal.org and follow us on social media.



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Photos/Video: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Visit the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! Photo
Photos/Video: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Visit the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!

Audiences attending the national tour of ON YOUR FEET! at Artis–Naples in Naples, Florida were in for a surprise when the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband and wife team, Gloria and Emilio Estefan took their seats to see the musical that they originally created and produced on Broadway. Check out photos and video of them with the cast here!

2
Photos: See New Images of the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! Photo
Photos: See New Images of the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!

See new production images from the brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan.

3
Video: Get a First Look at the New National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! Photo
Video: Get a First Look at the New National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!

Get a first look at footage of the brand new national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN. It will have its official opening night at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.

4
Photos: First Look at ON YOUR FEET! Tour - Beginning Tonight Photo
Photos: First Look at ON YOUR FEET! Tour - Beginning Tonight

The The brand new national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN begins its conga line across the country today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Get a first look at photos from the tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Neil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Opens January 12 At St. Dunstan's TheatreNeil Simon's BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Opens January 12 At St. Dunstan's Theatre
ON YOUR FEET! is Coming to the Frauenthal Center in FebruaryON YOUR FEET! is Coming to the Frauenthal Center in February
Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical Theatre CompanyAlice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical Theatre Company
The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5The ONE HALLELUJAH Tour Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Friday, April 5

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Ella, First Lady of Song in Michigan Ella, First Lady of Song
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/29-6/23)
Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour in Michigan Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann in Michigan Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (3/08-3/09)
My Fair Lady in Michigan My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
Disney Princess: The Concert in Michigan Disney Princess: The Concert
Miller Auditorium (3/09-3/09)
Wicked in Michigan Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
A Very Northville Christmas in Michigan A Very Northville Christmas
Tipping Point Theatre (11/29-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You