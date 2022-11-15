Northville High School Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Performances run November 18-20.
Northville High School Drama Club kicks off its 2022-23 Season with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee". Shows are November 18th at 7:00 PM, 19th at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the 20th at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at nhstheater.ludus.com or at the door prior to the show.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" features 14 actors from all grades, and a crew of over 40 students who brought this show together in just under 6 weeks!
The show features audience volunteers, and members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to apply! Follow us on Instagram (@nvilledramaclub) to see daily updates about our show, and learn how to apply as an audience volunteer.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" runs approximately 2 hours, with a 10 minute intermission in-between acts.
