Northville High School Drama Club Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" presented by Northville High School Drama Club opens this evening at 7:00 PM. The show runs through Sunday November 20th*, with additional shows on the 19th at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the final performance on the 20th at 2:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210212®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnhstheater.ludus.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the door prior to the show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for Students with a valid ID, and $7 for children 10 and under.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" features Laila Jasinekiewicz as RONA LISA PERETTI, Noah Minard as CHIP TOLENTINO, Makayla Schade as LOGAINNE SCHWARZANDGRUBINERRE, Stephen Lowery as LEAF CONEYBEAR, Emma Santiago as WILHELMINA BARFEE, Brooklyn Blaskay as MARCY PARK, and Lauren Baligian as OLIVE OSTROVSKY. Cate Costew takes the stage as DOUG PANCH, with Mackenna Johnson as MEG MAHONEY. Additional ensemble and understudy roles are covered by Ayden Santiago, Aiden Osterhout, McKenna Morris, Julia Hedemark, and Aubrey McCurdy.

The production is stage managed by Maddie Solomon, and the technical team is lead by production manger Logan Amin.

The show features 4-6 audience volunteers, and members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to apply! Follow us on Instagram (@nvilledramaclub) to see daily updates about our show, and learn how to apply as an audience volunteer. Spellers of ALL AGES are encouraged to apply!

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" runs approximately 2 hours, with a 10 minute intermission in-between acts and is rated PG with themes of slight adult humor. The production utilizes flashing lights in the first act.

Photos courtesy of David Rodin.

*- At this performance, the role of MARCY PARK will be performed by Aubrey McCurdy.