NOISES OFF Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre This Month

In Noises Off, we join the cast of the fictional play "Nothing On" for a hysterical peek behind the curtain. In only hours they'll be faced with opening night. Will they be able to pull things together? If they do, will they manage to keep them together for the run of their play, or will the flubbed lines, falling trousers and flying sardines keep the show from going on?

Noises Off, by Michael Frayn, runs from May 31 through June 25, 2023, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

"Noises Off is the perfect way to end our season," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "Everyone wants that glimpse backstage, to see how the show gets made. This takes that to an absurd level that will keep both seasoned theatregoers and first-time attendees in stitches."

Many of the faces in Noises Off are among MBT comedy favorites, including Stephen Blackwell (Garry Lejeune), Jennifer Byrne (Belinda Blair), Dani Cochrane (Poppy Norton-Taylor), Cory Cunningham (Tim Allgood), Anthony Guest (Frederick Fellowes), Stephanie Nichols (Dotty Otley), Phil Powers (Selsdon Mowbray), Cheryl Turski (Brooke Ashton) and Ron Williams (Lloyd Dallas).

Noises Off is directed by Travis W. Walter, with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Eric Van Tassell, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Lynnae Lehfeldt is the dialect coach. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Lee Cleaveland is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Noises Off is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.