MISERY Begins Performances Tonight At The Barn Theatre

MISERY loves company! Join us for the stage version of Stephen King's novel starring Kim Zimmer and Eric Parker. Playing at the Barn Theatre September 8 through 11 - just one long weekend.

Adapted for the stage and screen by William Goldman, MISERY tells the story of novelist Paul Sheldon (Barn Favorite Eric Parker) as he transitions from writing romances featuring heroine Misery Chastain to publishing literary fiction. Annie Wilkes (Guest Artist Kim Zimmer), Sheldon's number one fan, rescues the author from the scene of a car accident. The former nurse takes care of him in her remote house and when events take a nightmarish turn, Sheldon soon realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave. Rounding out the cast is Charlie King as Buster. This spine-tingling stage adaptation traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. The tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end. Rated PG-13.



MISERY opened on Broadway in November 2015, ran for 102 performances, and featured Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf.

MISERY is directed by Patrick Hunter. Nettie Fischer is the Costume Designer with Set Design by Steven Lee Burright. Emily Boomer is the Properties Master. Lighting is designed by Eric Morris, with Jake Ragotzy as Sound Designer. Brett Burradell is the Technical Director.

MISERY plays JUST ONE LONG WEEKEND September 8 through 11. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

MISERY is sponsored by Forensic Fluids Laboratories.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks in to the theatre! Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show. Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today!

For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org.