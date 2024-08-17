MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL Opens Next Month at Birmingham Village Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music is the heart of Memphis the Musical , the Tony-award winning musical playing September 6-22, 2024 at Birmingham Village Players (BVP).

"It's the story of how Black blues (then called "race music") first reached a white audience and provided the foundation of what we now call rock and roll," said Director Mark Carley of Beverly Hills. "It was the music itself that first attracted me to Memphis. The score is just compelling. Audiences will be dancing out of the theater."

The music of Memphis was also what attracted Music Director Curtis Rowe of Bloomfield to the project.

"I've never seen a community theater tackle a show where they needed so many crazily talented African American singers, actors, and dancers," said Rowe. "Aside from Memphis being a fabulous show, the chance to showcase a parade of African American talent alongside other talented ethnicities sold me INSTANTLY!"

This is the first time Memphis has been performed by a community theatre in metro Detroit. It features a large cast of local talent to tell the thrilling story of forbidden love set in the racially charged 1950's. The part of Felicia will be played by Charnell Williams (originally from Detroit but currently residing in Troy) and Stacey Barrett of Detroit because both were so amazing it was impossible to choose. We believe this is the first time in BVP history that a leading role in a musical was double-cast.

"This Memphis cast is going to knock the socks out of all who attend this dynamic piece of theater!" said Rowe. "I'm working with an amazing group of people who are all Triple Threats (a performer who is great at singing, dancing and acting)! A cast of triple threats doesn't come around that often, and just thinking about it, I got even more excited about the fire this group is going to set on the Village Stage!"

This isn't the first time Rowe brought fire to the Village stage. He was the Music Director for the sassy and sultry Ain't Misbehavin' in 2018 and recreated the iconic sound of the Jersey Boys last season. He's also the Music Director for the second show of the BVP season, Next to Normal.

"I'll be rehearsing two shows at once for the next few months. And two very different shows at that!" said Rowe. "I'm up for executing and completing the tasks at such a level that theater goers will be talking about these two Broadway Productions for years to come!"

"I know audiences will love the singing, dancing and story of Memphis," said Carley. "But, the show also offers a powerful message about intolerance, violence, change, and courage. The primary purpose of any good musical is to entertain, but if audiences pick up on that message as well, then we have really done our jobs."

Memphis runs September 6-22, 2024 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Season tickets for all six shows run $150. Flex packages are also available. For $250 you will receive 10 tickets redeemable for any combination of shows. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

Memphis, the musical contains racially charged content, adult language and portrays scenes of physical abuse. Viewer discretion is advised

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.

