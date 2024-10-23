LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Tipping Point Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tipping Point Theatre’s (TPT) 17th theatrical season will conitnue on November 20th with the newly reimagined adaptation of Little Women by Heather Chrisler.

"I truly love the theatricality and originality of this version of Little Women” states the production’s Director, Beth Torrey. “It’s a familiar story but told in a new, imaginative way. Its beauty and simplicity highlight the true heart and soul of the original version, and, through the whimsy of the storytelling, each woman is allowed to shine in their differences and similarities. This story of love, family, strength and inspiration truly stands the test of time and tugs at the heartstrings. It’s the perfect entrance into the holiday season when we are reminded again each year of the importance of family ties and bonds."



This familiar, beloved classic novel by Louisa May Alcott is presented in an entirely new way; a whimsical and adventurous play that’s perfect holiday fare for the whole family. Imagination abounds as four actors in an attic play several roles, yet the voices of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy remain true and clear. The story unfolds as the sisters experience the Christmas holiday, family hardships, artistry, love and loss.

"Part of our mission is to include one play that brings comfort and name recognition to each season” states TPT Producing Artistic Director, Julia Glander. “Little Women, Louisa May Alcott's classic coming of age story, has always been one of my old favorites. I am so delighted to bring this whimsical, newly reimagined adaptation to the intimate Tipping Point stage as my new favorite.”

“This production is a perfect holiday gift for everyone and gift certificates are available for purchase. We've added Saturday matinees and a special Friday matinee after Thanksgiving,” said Glander. “My hope is that families come to celebrate the holidays with the March sisters as they navigate the universal feelings of love, life, loss, generosity of spirit and fun!"

TPT’s production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.





