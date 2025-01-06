KNOCK THE BALL LOOSE to be Presented at Rosedale Community Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rosedale Community Players will produce the world premiere of "Knock The Ball Loose" by local playwright, Sean Paraventi.

This production is directed by James Howland and assistant directed by Ann Marie Payne. It features local actors Dave Fedewa, Lisa Jesswein, Laura Heikkinen, and Maureen Paraventi.

The story centers on a couple of middle-aged empty nesters, John and Becky. Each is harboring a secret. He's having an affair while she's discovered a new coping mechanism to deal with depression: shoplifting.

"Depression is a very serious matter, and the world can be an overwhelming place. Becky, the hero in our story, finds a very unique way to deal with her depression: She (accidentally?) turns to shoplifting," says Sean Paraventi. "Ridiculous? Maybe. Absurd? Perhaps, but perhaps no more absurd than the other methods people use to escape unpleasant realities, such as drugs and alcohol, or binge watch shows on streaming services."

In this poignant narrative, humor serves as a bridge to understanding, offering a refreshing perspective on mental health. The characters in Knock The Ball Loose navigate their journeys with a blend of wit and vulnerability, allowing the audience to connect deeply with their experiences.

"This story deals with serious subject matter, and I certainly am not trying to suggest any solutions," adds Sean. "I'm just trying to tell a tale that uses humor, and, in the end, leaves Becky (and us) with a little bit of hope. Sometimes humor and hope are the best things we can offer someone."

"Knock The Ball Loose" will be open January 24th and run through February 8th on the RCP home stage in Peace Lutheran Church in Southfield. RCP's unique cabaret seating allows patrons to bring food and drink to enjoy while enjoying the show.

