Jazz Vocalist Patti Austin Performs at FIM Whiting Auditorium

Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Patti Austin will headline the annual BCO Pops Concert at the FIM Whiting Auditorium on October 1 at 7 p.m. with a FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble and guest conductor Damien Sneed. Her long-awaited Ella Fitzgerald tribute concert will benefit FIM's Black Classical Origins program.

Austin has performed and recorded with Paul Simon, Michael Jackson and George Benson, among others. In 2002, she released For Ella, featuring 11 of Fitzgerald's most popular songs and an original tribute song. This concert will evoke memories of beloved Ella Fitzgerald tunes such as "Satin Doll," "Too Close for Comfort" and more.

Formed in 2006, BCO aims to honor and expand the legacy that Black classical composers and musicians have provided by composing, performing and shaping classical music. Proceeds from the Black Classical Origins fundraiser will provide tuition fees and scholarship opportunities for Black students in the FIM Flint School of Performing Arts so they can maximize their talent affordably. Dollars raised also go toward free admission to FSO programs for students of color.

To date, Black Classical Origins has raised more than $100,000 for financial assistance for more than 450 Black students studying voice, instrumental music and dance at FSPA.

BCO Pops is generously sponsored by Bruin Club of Genesee County, Elga Credit Union, Hamilton Community Health Clinic, Mott Community College and Mr. and Mrs. Dallas C. Dort.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.