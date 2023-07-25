The crowd-favorite musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" returns to The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, for a two-week run, July 27 through August 6 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.

"This is the fourth production of 'Joseph' in our 62-year history," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "The musical has been produced on the Sauk stage in 1997, 1998 and 2010."

The 1998 production holds a special place in Sauk history. It was the first production for the team of Bird as director and Kristi Gautsche as musical director. They both return to the same duties with this production. This partnership has lasted 25 years and over 40 productions. The team has even been honored by the Hillsdale Exchange Club and both have been Hillsdale County Artists of the Year.

"Revisiting this show has been a real privilege," Bird added. "Déjà vu, nostalgia and a chance to revisit these characters and songs has been a wonderful celebration of our partnership."

One of the most enduring shows of all time, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

The Sauk's production features Gianna Green as the Narrator and Trevor Wagler as Joseph. Travis Blatchley plays Potiphar and the Butler. Michael Cicirelli plays Pharaoh. Joseph's brothers are played by Ezra Hutchinson, Morgan Francis, Josh Lightner, Jacob Isiminger, Timothy Green, Dylan Collier. Nicholas Gerring, Jacob Weldon, William Brownlee, Bruce Crews and David Trippett. The women's ensemble consists of Jennifer Wagler, Christina McKim-Hatt, Emmy Ambrose, Samantha Lehman, Sarah Kilgore and Savannah Bruton. The children's choir consists of Jacob Gray, Anna Gray, Emmerson Ellis, Anna Brownlee, Ruth Brownlee, Storm Brownlee, Abby Brownlee, Belle Ambrose, Ben Johnson and Jonathan Comiskey.

The production's live orchestra includes Susan Nawrot (flute), Tiegan Smith (flute, clarinet, alto saxophone), Mark Hageman (violin), Sarah Hashimoto (violin), Jazmin Kingsley (keyboard), Thomas Spring (guitar), Steve Barrett (guitar), Aaron Johnson (bass guitar) and Evagene Wellman (drums/percussion). Gautsche conducts.

Sarah Kilgore choreographed the production. The design team includes Joella Hendrickson (set), Patti Spence (costumes), Angela Forant (lights), Tim Ambrose (sound) and Travis Blatchley (properties). Mandee Howard is stage manager. Ellie Gray is the assistant stage manager. Gay Shaw served as vocal coach. Samantha Lehman was vocal coach for the children's choir.

Performances are at 8 p.m. July 27-29 and August 3-5 and at 3 p.m. on July 30 and August 6. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville. The July 27 performance is a "Pay What You Can" preview performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The August 3 performance is $5 senior night. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 517-849-9100.

Bird and Gautsche have teamed up for The Sauk's productions of "The Secret Garden," "Titanic: The Musical," "Mamma Mia!," "Big Fish," "The Addams Family," "Beauty and the Beast," "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "Les Miserables" among many others. They will next direct The Sauk's October production of "The Sound of Music."

This production is sponsored by the Jonesville Rotary Club. Moore Insurance Services, Inc. is the 2023 orchestra sponsor. The 2023 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99-5 The Dale. The Sauk is supported by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.