JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented at Detroit Repertory Theatre This Winter

The Detroit Repertory Theatre continues its 67th Season with August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. The show opens Friday, January 12, 2024 and runs until March 3, 2024. Performances are four times a week, Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 & 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m..

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is the second installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle, a work of 10 plays that follows the experiences of Black Americans decade by decade through the 20th century.

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set in 1911 Pittsburgh where we meet a group of strangers that share a boarding house. Together, they search for lost ones, love, work, identity, and their place in America.

﻿The Detroit Rep welcomes a cast of all-star actors, including a group of children making their professional debut. The cast and their roles are listed below, corresponding with the above photo from left to right.

A robust team of designers, stage managers, and directors bring this show to life. The production is directed by Lynch Travis, with support from Jeff Nahan and Will Street.

Join us for this spiritual tale of self-discovery. Tickets to Joe Turner’s Come and Gone can be purchased online at www.detroitreptheatre.com or by calling the box office at 313-868-1347. General admission tickets are $30, advance tickets are $25, and the Detroit Rep offers numerous options for ticket subscriptions and group discounts.

The Theatre’s kitchen and thirty-foot bar open one hour before each performance for theatregoers to enjoy.

The show kicks off with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration on Friday, January 12th at 8 p.m..

Visit Click Here for more information about Michigan’s longest-running, nonprofit, union theatre and the other productions coming up in Season 67.

