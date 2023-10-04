JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Comes to Flint Institute of Music This Month

The iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a mesmerizing new production and a North American tour. Jesus Christ Superstar also kicks off the 2023-24 FIM Presents series with several top-tier shows. It takes the stage at FIM Whiting Auditorium Oct. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 to $85.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas, his disciple. Reflecting the rock roots defining a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and ”Superstar.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is one of several Broadway shows in the FIM Presents series. This season, audiences can also look forward to Menopause the Musical, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady and On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at a FIM Ticket Center box office at either FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.