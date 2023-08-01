Individual Performance Tickets For FIM 2023-24 Season On Sale Now

Individual performance tickets for FIM's upcoming season are on sale. This includes all performances that are part of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra, FIM presents at Capitol Theatre and Whiting Auditorium. This year's season runs from August until June 2024.

To order individual tickets to any of the performances, visit the FIM Ticket Center online at www.tickets.thefim.org or call 810-237-7333. People can also visit FIM Ticket Center box offices at Whiting Auditorium or Capitol Theatre.

The season kicks off this month with Boz Scaggs at FIM Capitol Theatre on Aug. 5. Don McLean's 50th anniversary American Pie Tour lands at the Capitol Theatre on Aug. 31. Other shows at the Capitol Theatre include Blue Öyster Cult, LeAnn Rimes, Scotty McCreery and Shadows of the 60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, with more to be announced.

The Flint Rep's season features all original productions, including two world-premiere plays, 'Rain on Fire and Into the Side of a Hill. Rocky Horror Picture Show in Concert will be staged at the Capitol Theatre. The season wraps up with Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Flint's Janet Haley and the rock musical Springing Awakening.

Maestro Enrique Diemecke leads the 106th season of the Flint Symphony Orchestra, opening in October with Beethoven's beloved 5th Symphony and Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1. The season continues its journey through the great classical repertoire of Russia, Italy, Spain and beyond with the music of Tchaikovsky, Respighi, Ravel, among others. The FSO is joined by guest performers throughout the year.

The Gazillion Bubble Show returns to Whiting Auditorium on Sept. 9 and is perfect for families. FIM Presents at Whiting Auditorium includes the national Broadway tours of Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Menopause the Musical and My Fair Lady, among others. Shows run from September 2022 through May 2024.

It's also not too late to create your own package of shows and get a subscriber discount of fifteen percent. Just select any three or more performances from the upcoming seasons of Flint Repertory Theatre, Flint Symphony Orchestra, or FIM Presents at Capitol Theatre or Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents receive an additional 30 percent discount on any FIM 2023-24 Season performance as part of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint.