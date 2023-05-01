Iconic Christian Music Star Michael W. Smith Comes to The FIM Capitol Theatre

Get ready to be uplifted by legendary Michael W. Smith at the FIM Capitol Theatre with his chart-topping hits at 7:30 p.m. on May 12 as part of his Waymaker Tour.

"This tour is unlike anything I have done before. It is a really personal tour and I am excited to share my faith and music with your patrons," says Smith.

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing worldwide to sold-out crowds for more than 35 years. He's a multi-platinum artist dabbling in adult contemporary, pop, rock and R&B.

During his storied career, he's sold more than 15 million albums and written and recorded more than 36 number-one songs touching the hearts, souls and minds of people everywhere.

Smith's popular hits include "Friends," "Conversation," "Place in this World," "I Will Be Here for You" and "All is Well." His list of accolades includes:

Three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards

One American Music Award

Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee

More top-10 hits on Billboard's Christian Albums chart than any other solo artist in history

FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine says, "This will be a not-to-miss performance that evokes both my personal feelings and a FIM mantra that are in line with Michael's own words: 'Music is the most powerful language there is. It can transform your life on every level, not just the spiritual.'"

Tickets are on sale now at tickets.thefim.org, by calling 810-237-7333 or at one of the FIM Ticket Center box offices at either the Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. The Genesee County millage discount is not available for this production.