Chazz Palminteri To Star In A BRONX TALE At The Fisher Theatre This September

As the writer, director, and star of the new film “A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show,” Chazz Palminteri is taking it back to where it all began. The Academy Award-nominated actor, known for his portrayals of rough-and-tumble Italian characters, will bring his acclaimed one-man play to Detroit's Fisher Theatre Saturday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Bronx-born and raised Chazz Palminteri wrote A Bronx Tale in 1988. The powerful one-man stage play depicted his bruising childhood which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri played 18 characters and brought them all to life in his autobiographical play. His friends, enemies and family came alive onstage. Hollywood Studios went crazy after seeing it and offered him millions of dollars to turn it into a major movie. There was one catch... They wanted to put a star in the role of Sonny and someone else to write the screenplay. With $200 dollars in the bank...Palminteri said No... he would hold out and wait. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay. Then one night Palminteri walked into his dressing room and sitting there was Robert De Niro who just saw the show. Robert DeNiro gave Palminteri the chance he was waiting for... And as they say in Hollywood the rest is history.

Palminteri wrote the screenplay for the film A Bronx Tale and then most recently wrote the book for the Broadway Musical. It was the first time in history that the same actor wrote the one-man play, the movie, and the Broadway Musical and starred in each one.

In the past 35 years, Chazz has appeared in over 60 films. To name a few-The Usual Suspects, Analyze This, Mulholland Falls, Jade, Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Legend, and Bullets over Broadway, which he was nominated for an Academy Award. He has starred in over 20 television series and has won 3 Emmy's. Chazz is most recently seen in Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem, Law & Order and Gravesend.

Palminteri has performed the stage play over 1,000 times, regularly to sold-out crowds. “People love the show and it's been selling out for years, but now they're going to see it up close — really up close and personal — because they will see every character, every nuance,” he said. “If you loved it live, get ready to see the power of the film up close.”

Palmineri's vision for “A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show” was brought to life by 3 Nuts Studios, an up-and-coming indie production company formed in January 2023.Consisting of Jason Nower, John J. Sheridan, and Mike “The Homeless Pimp” Lavin, 3Nuts Studios' recent credits include two Netflix comedy specials, “Speshy Weshy” with Chris DiStefano (2022) and “37 and Single” (2023) with Jared Freid, and two YouTube comedy specials, “On the Road” (2024) with Dan Soder and “Our Time Is Up” with Colin Quinn (2024).

The new stage-play film of “A Bronx Tale” was shot at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y., in March 2023 in front of a yet another sold-out crowd. In the ensuing months, Nower, Sheridan, and Lavin managed all editing and visual post-production work on the film, working closely with Palminteri. And in September 2023 — 30 years since “A Bronx Tale” first hit movie theaters — Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Jon Kilik officially came aboard as executive producers after watching a private screening of the film. Chazz Palminteri's manager Brian Liebman is also an executive producer on the project.

“Chazz's intention was to bring the world a version of ‘A Bronx Tale' that De Niro originally saw — the version that inspired him to make the film. This new retelling hones in on the idea that all of us carry a story in our hearts about our friends, our families, and our neighborhoods that is as meaningful as anything you can watch on the big screen,” said Nower, noting that Palminteri was an incredible mentor for the 3 Nuts team.

A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show is coming to the Fisher Theatre Saturday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $56.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, June 14. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon. For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

