IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE Comes to Creative 360

Performances are at 7:00 PM on October 3-5, and a special late-night performance on October 4th at 10pm.
Northern Town Parodies, fresh from their acclaimed debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, will bring their original comedy musical, 'It's Alive: ON STAGE!', to Creative 360 for its Mid-Michigan debut. With a killer rock score and tons of 80s fun, the musical will treat audiences to a thrilling combination of both scares and laughs. Kick off your Halloween fun with "It's Alive: ON STAGE!" performing at 7:00 PM on October 3-5, and a special late-night performance on October 4th at 10pm. Costumes encouraged! Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $17 at the door, and are available on-sale now on the Creative360 website.
When five teens are sentenced to a fate worse than death (AKA Friday night detention), they discover that the adults working at their school are not who they appear to be. With the "Friday the 13th Halloween Blood Moon" fast approaching, the students must fight to survive the night while their bloodthirsty principal plots their doom.
"It's Alive: ON STAGE!" is a hysterical and raunchy comedy musical channeling the spirit of your favorite John Hughes films set to a rocking score. Due to mature language, "It's Alive" is best suited for audiences aged 16 and up.
Book & Story by Jack Doyle & Nina Groll
Music by Josh Moore
Directed by Jack Doyle
Claire Meylan as Lucy
Jamie Miller as Eric
Josh Moore as Todd
Nina Groll as Michelle
Avery Weller as Alex
Kennedy Danner as Principal Holmwood
Hayden Sparks as Dr. Shelly and Mr Stein
Videos