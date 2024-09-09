IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE Comes to Creative 360

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Town Parodies, fresh from their acclaimed debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, will bring their original comedy musical, 'It's Alive: ON STAGE!', to Creative 360 for its Mid-Michigan debut. With a killer rock score and tons of 80s fun, the musical will treat audiences to a thrilling combination of both scares and laughs. Kick off your Halloween fun with "It's Alive: ON STAGE!" performing at 7:00 PM on October 3-5, and a special late-night performance on October 4th at 10pm. Costumes encouraged! Tickets are $15 pre-sale, $17 at the door, and are available on-sale now on the Creative360 website.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

When five teens are sentenced to a fate worse than death (AKA Friday night detention), they discover that the adults working at their school are not who they appear to be. With the "Friday the 13th Halloween Blood Moon" fast approaching, the students must fight to survive the night while their bloodthirsty principal plots their doom.

"It's Alive: ON STAGE!" is a hysterical and raunchy comedy musical channeling the spirit of your favorite John Hughes films set to a rocking score. Due to mature language, "It's Alive" is best suited for audiences aged 16 and up.

Book & Story by Jack Doyle & Nina Groll

Music by Josh Moore

Directed by Jack Doyle

CAST:

Claire Meylan as Lucy

Jamie Miller as Eric

Josh Moore as Todd

Nina Groll as Michelle

Avery Weller as Alex

Kennedy Danner as Principal Holmwood

Hayden Sparks as Dr. Shelly and Mr Stein

