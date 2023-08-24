Hideaway Circus to Launch U.S. Tour of REFLEX This Fall

Hideaway Circus to Launch U.S. Tour of REFLEX This Fall

Hideaway Circus, a company deftly blurring the lines between circus, theater, and dance, are proud to announce the U.S. tour of Click Here, an unparalleled performance by renowned juggler and visual artist Click Here that unravels 4,000 years of juggling. Based on a series of stories about gravity, Reflex is a one of a kind theatrical experience filled with stunning juggling sequences using Jay’s unique inventions, props, and machines. The tour kicks off in Manhattan at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, October 11–22, 2023, followed by dates in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Washington, and Wisconsin through November 19, 2023. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

Jay, one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved jugglers, seamlessly binds the ambition of human space exploration with the ancient art of juggling in Reflex, drawing inspiration from the Voyager Mission, the brilliance of Carl Sagan, and Jay’s personal connection to NASA. Throughout the 75-minute show, he channels stories from his impressive 38-year career and introduces a blend of traditional and avant-garde juggling techniques, crafting mesmerizing soundscapes, and vivid imagery that evoke a deep cosmic connection. Audiences of all ages will discover secrets of a timeless craft while being mesmerized by visual music and moved by the artistry of object manipulation.

Revered actor and magician Neil Patrick Harris says, “Jay Gilligan takes inspiration from Michael Moschen and Derek DelGaudio, toying with gravity and physics in ways I’ve never seen.” NY1’s Frank DiLella says, “Jay Gilligan amazes and astounds.”

Raised in Ohio, Jay Gilligan has performed in 38 countries and been awarded the most gold medals ever in the history of the International Jugglers' Association. He has done a command performance for the Queen of England and been a special guest performer on America’s Got Talent. Jay has previously shared two world records for juggling the greatest number of objects between two people. He is the former head teacher of juggling at the Dans och Cirkushögskolan in Stockholm (2000-2019), Sweden, and has been a guest instructor at every major circus school in the world. Jay currently lives in Sweden and runs his own contemporary circus company in Stockholm, called Kapsel.

Reflex is written by Jay Gilligan and Frodo Santini and is directed by Lyndsay Aviner and Santini with juggling prop design by Drew Aslesen and original music by Book Kennison.

Please visit Click Here for more information.

U.S. Tour Schedule

October 11–22, 2023, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY      

November 3, 2023, Midland Center for the Arts, Midland, MI                    

November 6–8, 2023, Straz Center, Tampa, FL

November 11, 2023, The Jones Center, Springdale, AR      

November 13, 2023, Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham, WA         

November 15, 2023, Madison Circus Space, Madison, WI              

November 19, 2023, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts, West Bloomfield, MI

About Hideaway Circus

Hideaway Circus is a circus, dance, and multi-media producing company founded and run by Brooklyn based, husband and wife creators Josh & Lyndsay Aviner. The company’s original live theatrical productions include Stars Above, an American open-air touring circus; Beyond Babel, a New York Times Critic’s Pick and two-time Drama Desk nominated dance show; Click Here, a unique theatrical experience that unravels 4,000 years of juggling; and the genre-defying slasher circus nightclub experience Slumber.

Josh and Lyndsay have released over 125 episodes of Hideaway Circus Podcast. Starting in 2015, the podcast features behind the scenes look at the circus with interviews of creators, producers, and directors in the circus and related arts. In 2018, the company produced a series of circus and dance experiences designed specifically to be watched in a virtual reality headset.


 




